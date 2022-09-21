What's Happening Around Elko

Mayor’s Arts Awards nominees sought

ELKO -- The City of Elko, the office of Mayor Reece Keener, and the Elko Arts & Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2022 Mayors Arts Awards that will be handed out in late November, specific day to be determined.

The Mayor and City of Elko wish to honor contributions individuals and organizations make to the cultural life of the Elko Community. Awards will be given to individuals and organizations that enhance the arts in Elko. Categories include Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Education, and Service to the Arts.

Nominations must be turned into City Hall no later than October 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms and information can be found on the City of Elko’s website www.ElkoCity.com or on the Elko Arts & Culture Facebook page. For more information contact Kim Wilkinson at the City manager’s office at 775-777-7110.

Wreaths Across America

ELKO -- The Ruby Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will host the Wreaths across America Mobile Education Exhibit on Sept. 24. The MEE started its tour at the WAA headquarters in Maine and will be at Chris Sheerin Way in Elko City Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal of the exhibit is to bring the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes and sheroes as well as an official “welcome home” station for Vietnam veterans

Tours are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and safety procedures in place. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

The event will also kick of the local wreath donation drive. See our Facebook page for more information. Donations are also being accepted at Nevada Bank and Trust, 852 Idaho St.

Car audio competition downtown

ELKO – DC Auto will host the first annual Elko Bass Waves Car Audio Competition Sept. 24 in the Stockmen’s dirt parking lot between Fourth and Fifth streets.

“A lot of big bass heads from out of town will be joining us,” said organizers. Everyone in the community is invited to “experience some of the loudest vehicles around the United States.”

Competitive classes range from entry level to extreme. For information on how to enter, stop by DC Auto at 460 W. Silver St., Suite 107, by Sept. 23. The business stocks amplifiers, cable, fuses and more accessories for the car audio enthusiast.

Young Life celebration

ELKO – The public is invited to a celebration of the past and for the future of the Young Life organization that has been operating in Elko and Spring Creek since 1997.

Young Life is an international non-denominational Christian-based outreach for teens. It found a permanent home in 2012 after a building was made available by Don and Suzi Decker.

Former staffers Lucy Hebert and Trista Yocum will speak at gatherings to be held on Sept. 29 at 616 Commercial St. Participants can attend a lunch session from noon to 1 p.m. or dessert session at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/CelebrateYLElkoSC.

Outdoor School’s October activities

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School has several events planned for October, beginning with International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 1. Meet at the California Trail Center at 6 p.m. Saturday for an evening of exploring the moon, with a night hike, painting your own moon scene, learning cool new moon facts, observing the moon through telescopes, and more. Dress warm for the evening event, bring a chair, flashlight, and your own reusable mug for some hot chocolate.

A Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop is slated Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m.

A Leave No Trace Hike is planned Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.

The last event in October is a Spook Walk on the 26th. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.

Learn about beekeeping

ELKO -- Join the Elko Garden Club for an informative talk about bees and beekeeping on Friday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1p.m. at the Terrace at Ruby View/Elko Senior Center.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.