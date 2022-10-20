What's Happening Around Elko

Outdoor School’s October activities

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.

Starr Valley Turkey Shoot

STARR VALLEY – The public is invited to join the fall fun at the annual Starr Valley Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Starr Valley Club Hall.

Trap shooting, bingo, fish prize pond for kids, chili and baked goods will be offered at the event sponsored by the Starr Valley Women’s Club and 4-H Club.

To get there, take Interstate 80 east from Elko and get off at Exit 333, then head south for 4 miles to the white building on the left.

Mayor’s Arts Awards nominees sought

ELKO -- The City of Elko, the office of Mayor Reece Keener, and the Elko Arts & Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2022 Mayors Arts Awards that will be handed out in late November, specific day to be determined.

The Mayor and City of Elko wish to honor contributions individuals and organizations make to the cultural life of the Elko Community. Awards will be given to individuals and organizations that enhance the arts in Elko. Categories include Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Education, and Service to the Arts.

Nominations must be turned into City Hall no later than October 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms and information can be found on the City of Elko’s website www.ElkoCity.com or on the Elko Arts & Culture Facebook page. For more information contact Kim Wilkinson at the City manager’s office at 775-777-7110.

‘Jam on’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Horizon Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Volunteer hospice training will be provided Nov. 9-10 at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A light continental breakfast and lunch with be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

’Let’s Dance’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Classes are $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Southwind in concert

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

Listen for free at 501 Railroad St.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.