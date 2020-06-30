What's Happening Around Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Wiegand Gallery-WFC

ELKO -- Opening July 11, the Western Folklife Center is honored to host The Art of Jack Malotte, a major retrospective exhibition showcasing the breadth of Jack Malotte’s career, organized by and on loan from the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, through December.

Malotte, who is Western Shoshone and Washoe, currently resides in Duckwater, a rural community in central Nevada. An enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, he creates artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.

This exhibit is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, a state and local agency; National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.

Youth soccer sign-ups

ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA) registration for the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 recreational soccer season is now open through July 31st all online at www.nnysa.org. Boys and Girls ages 3 through 8th grade who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available.