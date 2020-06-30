What's Happening Around Elko

In the Wiegand Gallery-WFC
ELKO -- Opening July 11, the Western Folklife Center is honored to host The Art of Jack Malotte, a major retrospective exhibition showcasing the breadth of Jack Malotte’s career, organized by and on loan from the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, through December.
Malotte, who is Western Shoshone and Washoe, currently resides in Duckwater, a rural community in central Nevada. An enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, he creates artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.
This exhibit is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, a state and local agency; National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.
Youth soccer sign-ups
ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA) registration for the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 recreational soccer season is now open through July 31st all online at www.nnysa.org. Boys and Girls ages 3 through 8th grade who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available.
Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league that is only $65 for Fall and $65 for Spring which includes uniform, refs for games, end of season awards, end of season tournament, and more. Payments plans are available as well.
Fall season runs from August 31st – October 17th. Visit NNYSA.org for more information. You can also email info@nnysa.org or call 775-299-2752.
July 4 Picnic at Basque House
ELKO – There will be a picnic at the Elko Basque House, 1601 Flagview Drive, on the Fourth of July.
Early dinner will be served at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Members and guests are welcome. The cost is $15.
Ruby Mountain Spectacular Livestock Show and Clinic
ELKO -- Elko County Grange will conduct The Ruby Mountain Livestock Show and Clinic on July 17 and 18, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Open to all youth, the weekend features classes for showmanship, breeding and feeder categories. Species include beef, dairy cattle, sheep, meat goats, dairy goats and swine. Call 775-345-5390 or email ElkoGrange@gmail.com for more information.
Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tournament
ELKO – The ninth annual “Kids Classic Golf Tournament” will take place July 18. This will be the largest regional golf tournament in Northeastern Nevada. Teams can choose to play at golf courses in Elko, Spring Creek, Wells or Wendover.
This 4-man scramble will have the biggest payout in the region. A reciprocal green fee arrangement has been made and, if you are a member of any of the four courses, you can compete at any location with waived green fees.
All tournament proceeds go directly to our annual support campaign so that more youth can experience the positive effects of the Boys and Girls Club’s programs and activities. Teams and hole sponsorships are open. Call 738-2759 to reserve your spot.
Free youth breakfast and lunch
ELKO – Schools are providing free breakfast and lunch to-go bags for area youths 18 and younger. The meals are available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Southside Elementary, Spring Creek High School, Carlin Combined Schools, Owyhee Combined Schools and West Wendover High School. Meals are available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Wells and Jackpot schools.
No registration is required.
