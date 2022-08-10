What's Happening Around Elko

Margarita Walk on Saturday evening

ELKO – The Downtown Business Association will host the "Yo Ho, It's a Pirate Life For Me" Margarita Walk on Second-Saturday, Aug. 13.

Dress in your best pirate get-ups as you discover all that Downtown Elko has to offer. Plus, get your photo taken and you could win a prize in the costume contest.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub on Idaho Street. For $25 you’ll receive a glass for sampling and a map to direct your stroll through downtown businesses on this self-guided tour.

The Elko DBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing downtown Elko. The Wine Walks are for those 21 and over. Elko DBA wants to encourage participants to drink responsibly, and to have a designated driver or book a room in one of Elko’s downtown hotels.

4-H Horse Show at fairgrounds

ELKO – The Elko County 4-H Horse Show begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the fairgrounds. The show sponsored by the University of Nevada, Reno extension service is open to all 4-H participants in the county.

Classic Film Festival 2022

ELKO – Join Northeastern Nevada Museum for classic films that were shown in Elko theaters years ago. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to the City Park behind the Museum where movies will be projected onto the back of the building. Shows start at dusk.

August 12 will feature “Back to the Future,” from 1985, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs will be attending this event.

“Gidget” will be shown on Aug. 19. The 1959 comedy stars Sandra Dee and James Darren.

Another season of Cool Canyon Evenings

ELKO -- The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are once again offering their Cool Canyon Evenings. These free, family programs take place in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area. Each of the three evenings begin at 6 p.m. and features a program, campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.

Come out Aug. 12 for a cool evening learning about native plants. “Native Plants and their Historical Uses; Food, Medicinal, Economic and Cultural Uses” will be presented by Nicholas La Palm of Nevada Outdoor School.

On August 19 is the always popular Dutch oven cooking with Duane and Delynn Jones. Duane will explain the types of Dutch oven pots and techniques for cooking meals and desserts in them.

The picnic area gates open at five and one option is to bring a picnic supper to enjoy before a program. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Southwind at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – Southwind will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Western Folklife Center. They will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon. The event is free.

Nite at the Races slated Aug. 19

ELKO -- Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center.

Guests are invited to dust off their favorite derby attire for a thrilling evening of real race action, all for a great cause. The event combines the excitement of video horse racing with food and friends, all in a festive atmosphere. Guests can vote on each of the 10 races throughout the evening. Prizes, including a prize for the best derby attire, will be announced throughout the night. The event also features a silent auction offering exciting destination packages. Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple.

CIS of Northeastern Nevada supports children in grades K-12 across eight schools in Elko County, connecting them with vital resources. Students and families in Elko and the surrounding areas often face challenges in finding and accessing the services they need. CIS of Northeastern Nevada works with community partners to provide services and programs to help students stay in school and remain on track for graduation. From food to clothing, mental health services and academic supports, CIS does whatever it takes to remain All In For Kids.

For more information and to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, contact leslieg@cisnevada.org or 775-738-2783.

Margo Cilker and Ismay in concert

ELKO -- Join the Western Folklife Center on the evening of Aug. 20 for a double act made in heaven. They will be highlighting Margo Cilker and her crew, coming down from the Pacific Northwest, touring after the release of her debut album Pohorylle. Ismay is making their way over from the family ranch in the shadow of Sonoma Mountain.

This will be a great musical show that will have you feeling divine. This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 “Wild Ride” program series. General admission is $15, members pay $10 and seniors, students and children under 12 pay $5. Livestreaming is free on westernfolklife.tv and on Facebook.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience is necessary.

Lessons cost $5 and the open dance is free.

Inflatable T-Rex Races at Elko County Fair

ELKO -- New to this year's Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it's off to the races for the winner.

Bring your posters and fancy hats to cheer on your friends and neighbors who are running and have a good laugh at the new event. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf

ELKO – The 23rd annual Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled Sept. 10 at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The fundraiser in his honor will benefit Friends 4 Life and Shop with a Cop again this year.

Cost of the tournament is $65 but does not include Spring Creek Golf Course tournament green fees or cart rentals. Special tournament Spring Creek green fee and cart fee is $ 35.00 per player.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success.

Call Bob (934-1224), Gail (934-6893) or Elko Tool & Fastener (738-2288) to RSVP or send your entry fees to Don Wilkinson Memorial c/o ETF, 3716-B Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801.