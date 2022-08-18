What's Happening Around Elko

Third Cool Canyon Evening

ELKO — Come out for this year’s last Cool Canyon Evening and learn about Dutch oven cooking. Duane and DeLynn Jones will explain the types of Dutch oven pots, possible meals and desserts, and techniques for cooking.

This free family event begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. It includes a campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.

The Group picnic area gate opens at 5 p.m., so one option is to bring a picnic supper to enjoy under the pavilion before the program.

Cool Canyon Evenings are brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Lamoille Women’s Club and Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. Scenic Canyons Recreation Services donates the Group picnic site. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Margo Cilker and Ismay in concert

ELKO — Join the Western Folklife Center on the evening of Aug. 20 for a double act made in heaven. They will be highlighting Margo Cilker and her crew, coming down from the Pacific Northwest, touring after the release of her debut album Pohorylle. Ismay is making their way over from the family ranch in the shadow of Sonoma Mountain.

This will be a great musical show that will have you feeling divine. This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center’s 2022 “Wild Ride” program series. General admission is $15, members pay $10 and seniors, students and children under 12 pay $5. Livestreaming is free on westernfolklife.tv and on Facebook.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience is necessary.

Lessons cost $5 and the open dance is free.

Inflatable T-Rex Races at Elko County Fair

ELKO — New to this year’s Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it’s off to the races for the winner.

Bring your posters and fancy hats to cheer on your friends and neighbors who are running and have a good laugh at the new event. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Dutch Oven Cook Off

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School’s 14th annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off is scheduled Sept. 10 at Vesco Park in Winnemucca.

The fundraiser supports outdoor education across the state.

Cooks and tasters are wanted for the event, which opens to the public at noon. For information or to sign up to cook, visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-623-5656.

Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf

ELKO – The 23rd annual Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled Sept. 10 at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The fundraiser in his honor will benefit Friends 4 Life and Shop with a Cop again this year.

Cost of the tournament is $65 but does not include Spring Creek Golf Course tournament green fees or cart rentals. Special tournament Spring Creek green fee and cart fee is $ 35.00 per player.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success.

Call Bob (934-1224), Gail (934-6893) or Elko Tool & Fastener (738-2288) to RSVP or send your entry fees to Don Wilkinson Memorial c/o ETF, 3716-B Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801.