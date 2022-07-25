What's Happening Around Elko

Hot air balloon festival this weekend

ELKO – The Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival is scheduled Friday through Sunday, July 29-31.

Pilots will check in for a mandatory briefing at Northeastern Nevada Museum on Thursday, then meet in the Elko Area Chamber parking lot early Friday morning for launches around Elko beginning at 6 a.m. They will gather at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Main City Park with food vendors and entertainers, culminating in a balloon night glow at 8:30 p.m.

The actions shifts Saturday and Sunday to the Spring Creek Sports Complex for mass ascensions at 6:15 a.m. each day. Free tethered rides will be offered from 7-9 a.m. both days.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Ruby Mountain Hot Air Inc. Primary sponsors include CK Connections & Events, Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon, Maverick Casino-Hotel, and Western States Propane.

Another season of Cool Canyon Evenings

ELKO -- The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are once again offering their Cool Canyon Evenings. These free, family programs take place in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area. Each of the three evenings begin at 6 p.m. and features a program, campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.

On August 5 is a great program for kids, Life on the California Trail: Chores, Games and the Pursuit of Riches, by the California Trail Center Staff.

On August 12 is Native Plants and their Historical Uses; Including Food, Medicinal, Economic and Cultural Uses, with Sierra Sampson, USFS Botanist.

On August 19 is the always popular Dutch oven cooking with Duane and Delynn Jones. Duane will explain the types of Dutch oven pots and techniques for cooking meals and desserts in them.

The picnic area gates open at five and one option is to bring a picnic supper to enjoy before a program. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Pancakes for Playground on Aug. 6

SPRING CREEK -- Pancakes for Playground, raising money for Spring Creek Elementary school's playground "safety-lift," will be 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6 at Cook's Steakhouse patio.

The event includes face painting, an appearance by the school mascot, Bobby the Bobcat, and a drawing for prizes at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the pancake feed will go to the SCE PTA to install a safer playground cover.

Book club to discuss Teddy Roosevelt

ELKO -- The Library Book Club will meet on Wednesday, August 10, to discuss Candace Millard’s “The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey.”

The discussion will begin in the Library Meeting Room at 5:30 p.m. Copies of the book are available for check-out, and all are welcome to attend.

Call Patrick Dunn at the county library for more information, 738-3066.

Jam on! at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- All musicians and spectators are welcome at the monthly jam session at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Western Folklife Center. The free event is facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians.

Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience is necessary.

Lessons cost $5 and the open dance is free.

Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament

ELKO – Registration for the annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament will take place from 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Ruby View Golf Course. The shotgun start begins at 8 a.m.

A four person scramble is $125 per player. The cost includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch after the tournament. Participants can join a no host cocktail party at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Ruby View Golf Course. Enter no later than August 6.

There are prizes for closest to the hole, longest drive and tee and raffle prizes. If you would like to donate prizes or sponsor a hole call Debbie Morley at 778-5727 or Carolyn McAnany at 934-9594. All proceeds will benefit the Ross-Herrera Awards Fund, Horizon Hospice, Friends for Life, Northern Nevada Childrens Cancer Center and Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City.

Southwind at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – Southwind will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Western Folklife Center. They will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon. The event is free.

Margo Cilker and Ismay in concert

ELKO -- Join the Western Folklife Center on the evening of Aug. 20 for a double act made in heaven. They will be highlighting Margo Cilker and her crew, coming down from the Pacific Northwest, touring after the release of her debut album Pohorylle. Ismay is making their way over from the family ranch in the shadow of Sonoma Mountain.

This will be a great musical show that will have you feeling divine. This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 “Wild Ride” program series. General admission is $15, members pay $10 and seniors, students and children under 12 pay $5. Livestreaming is free on westernfolklife.tv and on Facebook.

Inflatable T-Rex Races at Elko County Fair

ELKO -- New to this year's Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it's off to the races for the winner.

Bring your posters and fancy hats to cheer on your friends and neighbors who are running and have a good laugh at the new event. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Free healthy teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month for youth in grades 5 to 7 (ages 10-12) and grades 8 to 12 (minimum age 13.) These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, refusal skills, effective communication, and how to respond to peer pressure.

Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, goal setting, and respect for self and others while building knowledge, skills, and confidence. Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program.

Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from October to September.) A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class. These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC during the school year, and one day each month during the summer; exact dates and times are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.