What's Happening Around Elko

Let’s Dance!

ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience is necessary.

Lessons cost $5 and the open dance is free.

Inflatable T-Rex Races at Elko County Fair

ELKO -- New to this year's Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it's off to the races for the winner.

Bring your posters and fancy hats to cheer on your friends and neighbors who are running and have a good laugh at the new event. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Free class on Medicare

ELKO -- Learn the basics of Medicare on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Terraces Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The instructors are Sonia Ruiz, MAP Assistant Director, Ashley Drake and Jessica Romero, Certified MAP Counselors, with Access to Healthcare Network. The free evening talk is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

The presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program.

The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

Dutch Oven Cook Off

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School’s 14th annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off is scheduled Sept. 10 at Vesco Park in Winnemucca.

The fundraiser supports outdoor education across the state.

Cooks and tasters are wanted for the event, which opens to the public at noon. For information or to sign up to cook, visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-623-5656.

Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf

ELKO – The 23rd annual Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled Sept. 10 at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The fundraiser in his honor will benefit Friends 4 Life and Shop with a Cop again this year.

Cost of the tournament is $65 but does not include Spring Creek Golf Course tournament green fees or cart rentals. Special tournament Spring Creek green fee and cart fee is $ 35.00 per player.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success.

Call Bob (934-1224), Gail (934-6893) or Elko Tool & Fastener (738-2288) to RSVP or send your entry fees to Don Wilkinson Memorial c/o ETF, 3716-B Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801.

Financial course at Living Stones

ELKO -- Living Stones Church is inviting the community to a financial learning experience with author/speaker Joe Sangl, CEO of Injoy Financial. This is a free interest meeting for his six-week financial freedom course “I once was broke, now I’m not!”

The event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Living Stones Church. To join, text the word FREEDOM to 775-312-8887.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.