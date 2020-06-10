What's Happening Around Elko

Face masks are mandatory at church. Come early to register your names. Obey the ushers who guide you to the pews. Entry will be through the main doors only. Please be patient to adjust with our new system. Follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Mayor’s Arts Awards artist call

The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, with Elko Mayor Reece Keener, are seeking an artist to create the award for the 2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The winning artist will create five mostly identical pieces of new, professional artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards in November.

The chosen artist will receive $1,000 for their work and will contract with the City of Elko. Awards will be given for Arts Education, Individual Artist, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts and the fifth award will be on permanent display at City Hall. Original artwork created specifically for this award will have preference at selection.

Deadline for submission is July 1, 2020. The selected artist will be notified on or after July 8 and must reside in Elko County. For more information, please contact Shelley Petersen with the City of Elko at 775-777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.

