What's happening around Elko

Outdoor School partners for cleanup

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School will be partnering with the City of Elko Saturday, April 23, for “Take Pride: Clean Up, Green Up.” Participants need to register online through the Elko City website before April 18. Minors need an additional form signed and submitted.

A city cleanup can help teach local residents about recycling and enhance neighborhood quality of life. This program also gives everyone a chance to contribute and help "green" the neighborhood.

Participants can join the NOS Green Team, but will still need to register online. NOS Green Team will clean up along Water Street after the safety meeting at 7:30 a.m. at the City Park.

First Presbyterian Easter egg hunt

ELKO -- First Presbyterian Church will hold an outdoor Easter egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, at 1559 Sewell Drive. All children are invited.

An Easter service will follow at 10 a.m. in the church for those wishing to worship on this glorious Sunday. For more information, call 738-3430.

Easter with Living Stones Church

ELKO – Celebrate Easter with Living Stones Church. Services will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 17. Reserve seats at lschurches.com/ElkoChurch.

For more information contact elko@lschurches.com or find them at Facebook.com/livingstoneselko.

Outdoor School presents archaeology program

ELKO – NOS will host an archaeology program for students K- 5 called Nature after School- Archaeology on April 18.

Archaeology offers a unique perspective on human history and culture. Students will discover what archaeology means and its importance. Students will have the chance to "dig" for their own artifacts. This program is free to participants.

Easter breakfast at Christian Fellowship

ELKO -- Christian Fellowship Church is hosting an Easter breakfast from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. April 17 at 2225 Industrial Way.

There will be a combined service and children’s Church following the meal.

Holocaust Book Club returns

ELKO -- The Holocaust Book Club will be returning to the Elko County Library. The first meeting will be April 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.

The book that will be discussed is “Into the Forest” by Rebecca Frankel. The library has a limited supply of books available for check out. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book. New participants welcome.

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

Open enrollment at charter school

ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, a free public charter school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, is now enrolling students for the upcoming school year.

Open enrollment will continue until April 22. Applications can be filled out online at eiaanv.net.

Classrooms are limited to 22 students per class. Students not selected during the lottery process will be placed on a waiting list.

To learn more about the school stop by 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107 or call 775-738-3422.

Early Childhood Roundup is April 23

ELKO -- “Next Steps” Early Childhood Roundup for families with children ages infant to eight-years-old runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse. Meet representatives from area elementary schools, early childhood and nonprofit organizations and take part in games, activities and a petting zoo.

Food vendors will be available and donations of non-perishable food and canned items will be accepted. Admissions is free.

For more information contact Melinda Gomez at mgomez@ecsdnv.net and Lisa Calder at lcalder@ecsdnv.net.

Hygiene Drive hosted by CIS

ELKO – Communities in Schools is hosting their first hygiene drive April 25 to May 20.

Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, toothbrushes, mouthwash, floss, face wash, pads/tampons, hair ties, brushes/combs, hair detangler, deodorant, wash cloths, hand towels, lotion, chapstick and drawstring backpacks or large zip lock bags.

Donors can drop off items at Lostra Towing, 5400 East Idaho St.; Grease Monkey, 1940 Idaho St.; Elko Motor Company, 1585 Lamoille Highway; Les Schwab Tires, 650 Silver St., MedX Airone, 620 S. 12th St., Suite 104; Tabss, 913 Idaho St.; or A1 Alcohol and drug Collections, 1098 NV 227.

For more information, contact heidi@lostratowing.com.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO -- Dance lessons are being offered April 28 starting at 6 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome.

No experience is necessary. The cost is $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Hospice Souper Bowl event

ELKO – Horizon Hospice will be hosting a “drive-by souping” from noon to 4 p.m. April 29 at Elko Broadcasting Company, 1800 Idaho St.

Drive by, make a donation, pick up a soup bowl and take some delicious soup home. Enjoy music provided by Troy Eden and David Lockie.

Support goes to the all-volunteer hospice.

Elko Garden Club events

ELKO – Join the Elk Garden Club as it offers two community events. On Saturday, May 7 the club will tour a Spring Creek bulb garden to see what's coming up, hear what's planted and more. Parking will be limited, so meet to car pool at the Khoury's parking lot near the Post Office. Information as to meeting time and directions will be posted closer to the date on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elkogardenclub.

The annual Garden Club Plant Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, rain or shine. Stop by the corner of Sage Street and Second Street in Elko (sale is behind the house). Club members will be selling vegetables, locally proven flowers, shrubs, groundcovers and more.

Lunar Eclipse event in May

ELKO – Join Nevada Outdoor School and the California Trail Interpretive Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, for a lunar eclipse event.

Participants will meet out at the Trail Center and will be able to enjoy full moon activities including telescope viewing, a full moon hike, S'mores and more.

This will be a full lunar eclipse as the moon enters the Earth's shadow, causing the moon to look red.

Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble

ELKO -- Come have a ball with Nevada Outdoor School on Saturday, May 21, at their Second Annual Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble. This unforgettable experience will start at 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Don’t miss this “tee-rific” opportunity to support outdoor education in Elko County and across rural northern Nevada. Whether you are a golf pro, total novice, or somewhere in the middle, participating in the Charity Golf Scramble is sure to be a fun time. Teams of four can register to play for $340. Lunch will be provided. Games for advantages will be available on the course, so make sure to bring cash. There will also be prizes awarded for closest to the hole, straightest drive and a putting contest.

Is golf not your “cup of tee?” As part of this “Fire and Ice” fundraiser, NOS will be selling $20 firearm (fire) and cooler (ice) raffle tickets. At the event, four winners will be picked for each category. You do not need to be present to win, but those present will have the first choice of selection.

For “fire” there is a Mossberg 12ga Shotgun, a Tikka .300 Win Mag, a Savage 20ga Shotgun and a Savage 17HMR up for grabs. For “ice” there are 2 RTIC 65 Qt. and 2 RTIC 45 Qt. coolers. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or in person before or at the event.

Trivia night with Nevada Outdoor School

ELKO -- Come test your knowledge with Nevada Outdoor School's Trivia Night Wednesday, May 25. Join them at the Duncan Little Creek Gallery and Bar for an evening filled with Nevada and outdoor themed questions.

Staff will be hosting three rounds of trivia starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open early for registration.

Family violence prevention program

ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.

This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.

This free program begins Feb. 8. Limited space is available. Early registration is encouraged. Waitlist is available.

Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants 2 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The program is not for offenders nor couples.

Public Mental Health First Aid classes

ELKO – First aid courses have taught thousands of people how to respond during medical emergencies, preventing further harm and saving lives. Now a similar program exists to address mental health emergencies. Mental Health First Aid training teaches people how to recognize when someone may be having a mental health crisis and how to respond in ways that respect dignity and don’t worsen the crisis.

PACE Coalition will offer two Adult Mental Health First Aid classes, one in February and another in March. Each class will consist of two, four-hour sessions over two days. The classes are open to all adults. The cost is $15 per person to cover training materials. Participants must attend both sessions of one class to receive certification.

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid or sign up for a class, call PACE Coalition, 775-777-3451, or email info@pacecoalition.org.

’Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO -- “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto 'Jo' Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Free Healthy Teen program

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free in-person Healthy Teen programs each month for youth in grades five to seven and grades 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.

The program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively, and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Exact dates are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352, text 397-1874, or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

