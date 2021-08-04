What's Happening Around Elko

Make reservations by Aug. 27 by calling 775-738-2111 and asking for the “EHS Class of 56 Reunion.”

Holocaust Book Club to meet

ELKO — The Holocaust Book Club has started back up at the Elko County Library. The book club will be meeting August 19 from 4:30-5:30 pm in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.

The book that will be discussed is “Code Name: Lise” by Larry Loftis. The library has a limited supply of books available for check out. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book. New participants are welcome.

For additional information, please call 775-738-3066.

Fair Parade seeks entries

ELKO – The Elko Lions Club is seeking entries for the 2021 Elko County Fair Centennial Parade. The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 3.

Potential entrants should contact Lyn Terras at 738-8925 or lynn.terras@edwardjones.com.

Yoga in the park

ELKO — Wild Iris is offering free Yoga in the park again this summer. It’s in the Main City Park near the Memorial Rose Garden. The classes are on Saturday morning at 9. The remaining dates are August 14 and 28, and September 11.