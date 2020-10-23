What's Happening Around Elko

Starr Valley Turkey Shoot

STARR VALLEY – The Starr Valley Women’s Club will host their annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Starr Valley Club Hall. Take Exit 333 on Interstate 80 E and drive south four miles. The club is a white building on the left-hand side of the road.

Besides the trap shoot, there will be bingo, craft items a fish pond for the kids, chili and baked goods. For more information call Tammy Myers at 752-2861.

5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids

ELKO – “Thanksgiving for Kids” helps provide food for families in need. Food donations are not being accepted this year because of Covid-19 regulations. However, the organizing group is accepting grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at Communities in Schools, 445 Boyd Kennedy Road, Unit 6. Other businesses accepting donations for the program include Donuts N Mor, Bronze Beauty Bar, Bonanza Produce, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Anytime Fitness and Family Dental Care.

For more information call Stacy Medina at 340-8677 or Tabitha Stanley at 299-8283.

