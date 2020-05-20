What's Happening Around Elko
What's Happening Around Elko

Elko Summit
Marianne Kobak McKown

Mental health issues discussed

On May 20 from 9-10 a.m., there will be a radio talk show on Nevada mental health and the coronavirus on KPNR (88.9 FM). The program is called "State of Nevada.” Experts will discuss issues and take calls from listeners.

Mayor’s Arts Awards call for artists

ELKO -- The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board with Mayor Reece Keener are seeking an artist to create the award for the 2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The winning artist will create five mostly identical pieces of new, professional artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards in November. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 for their work and will contract with the City of Elko.

Awards will be given for Arts Education, Individual Artist, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts; the fifth award will be on permanent display at City Hall. Original artwork created specifically for this award will have preference at selection.

Deadline for submission is July 1. The selected artist will be notified on or after July 8 and must reside in Elko County.

For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 775-777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.

Birth Announcement
Announcements

Birth Announcement

Kelsie and Caelen Anderson are the parents of a son, Teague Martin Anderson, born at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada …

Birth Announcements
Announcements

Birth Announcements

Laticia Gaytan and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a son, Zachary James Sandoval, born at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Northeaster…

