What's Happening Around Elko

Southwind performance

ELKO –The local group Southwind will play at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Western Folklife Center in the Pioneer Saloon. Enjoy Celtic, Western and contemporary music. The group will also throw in some scary songs this month to promote the Halloween spirit.

Nevada Day parade is coming up

ELKO — The 33rd Nevada Day Parade will be held at 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Line-up starts at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Theater. Entry forms are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

The theme this year is #NevadaStrong.

“This and every year’s parade will be in Loving Memory of two of our original parade founders, Rose Conner and Don Tanner,” stated organizers.

For more information contact Jim Conner at 738-7991. There is no fee to enter the parade.

Halleck Bar Party at museum

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Museum will be holding its annual Halleck Bar Party from 6- 9 p.m. Oct. 29. The theme is Elko Rodeo.

“The community is cordially invited to the most raucous, woolly, wild West affair in Elko County. Dress in your best rodeo attire for a chance to win the evening’s grand prize. Enjoy friends, music, libations, appetizers and paella with the toast of the town.”

Every year, the museum commemorates the Halleck Bar, which was donated to the museum by the Glaser Family and Chach Evans. The stipulation for us to keep the bar is that we must have an annual party and a toast with Beefeater Gin.

All donations directly support the museum and its projects. Donations of $20 for members and $25 for non-members are appreciated.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK —The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO — The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

FRC hosts free teen programs

ELKO — Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.

These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.

Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

