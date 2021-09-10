What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Group support sessions are returning after the summer break at Horizon Center. The group welcomes anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. They have support groups for children ages three to 18 and their parents or caregivers. The sessions are free to the public.

Meetings are at 6 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413. Dates include Sept. 21; Oct. 5 and 19; Nov. 2 and 16; Dec. 7; Jan. 4 and 18; Feb. 1 and 15; March 1 and 15; April 19; and May 3 and 17. Participants can join a group at any time.

For more information call 778-0612 or visit www.horizonhospiceelkonv.org.

Heart and Hope Program

ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.

This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.