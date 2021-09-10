What's Happening Around Elko

Elko Art Club membership drive
ELKO – Stop by the Elko Art Club membership drive from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 11, 407 Railroad St. There will be live music, art demonstrations and a raffle.
Current ECAC members will be on hand to discuss the club and its activities.
Yoga in the park
ELKO -- Wild Iris is offering free Yoga in the park again this summer. It’s in the Main City Park near the Memorial Rose Garden. The classes are on Saturday morning at 9. The remaining date is September 11.
Donations are welcome but not necessary. Everyone is welcome. All you need is a yoga mat and a desire explore something new.
Holocaust Book Club
ELKO -- The Holocaust Book Club will be meeting at the Elko County Library on Sept. 16 from 4:30-5:30 pm in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
The book that will be discussed is “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. The library has a limited supply of books available for checkout. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book. New participants welcome.
For additional information, call 775-738-3066.
Free class on Medicare
ELKO -- Learn the basics of Medicare on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. (Wearing masks is strongly recommended.) The instructors are Ashley Drake and Jessica Romero, Certified MAP Counselors with Access to Healthcare Network. The free evening talk is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.
The presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, Medigap supplemental plans, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program.
The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.
Garden Club talk on carnivorous plants
ELKO – The Elko Garden Club is offering a lecture called “An Introduction to Carnivorous Plants: Going Beyond the Venus Flytrap” during their October meeting.
The club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the senior center, Terrace at Ruby View. Learn about beautifully strange plants that are not fly-traps but do eat insects. The presenter will have several carnivorous plants on display, including Pinguiculas, Nepenthes, Drosera and Heliamorpha.
Horizon Hospice offers bereavement support
ELKO – Group support sessions are returning after the summer break at Horizon Center. The group welcomes anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. They have support groups for children ages three to 18 and their parents or caregivers. The sessions are free to the public.
Meetings are at 6 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413. Dates include Sept. 21; Oct. 5 and 19; Nov. 2 and 16; Dec. 7; Jan. 4 and 18; Feb. 1 and 15; March 1 and 15; April 19; and May 3 and 17. Participants can join a group at any time.
For more information call 778-0612 or visit www.horizonhospiceelkonv.org.
Heart and Hope Program
ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.
This free program begins mid-September. A program orientation for interested families will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants 2 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The program is not for offenders nor for couples.
Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.
If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.
Celebrate recovery and find freedom
ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.
A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.
Call 738-6714 for more information.
Medicare providers in Elko
ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.
It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.
The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.
FRC hosts free teen programs
ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.
These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.
The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.