What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Join Nevada Legal Services online at 10 a.m. May 29 for a bankruptcy education class. The class will teach bankruptcy legal language, how to file your petition, the bankruptcy process, how to prepare for a hearing and how to represent yourself.

Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tournament

ELKO – The ninth annual “Kids Classic Golf Tournament” will take place July 18. This will be the largest regional golf tournament in Northeastern Nevada. Teams can choose to play at golf courses in Elko, Spring Creek, Wells or Wendover. This 4-man scramble will have the biggest payout in the region. A reciprocal green fee arrangement has been made and, if you are a member of any of the four courses, you can compete at any location with waived green fees. All tournament proceeds go directly to our annual support campaign so that more youth can experience the positive effects of the Boys and Girls Club’s programs and activities. Teams and hole sponsorships are open. Call 738-2759 to reserve your spot.