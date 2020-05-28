What's Happening Around Elko

Bankruptcy education class
ELKO – Join Nevada Legal Services online at 10 a.m. May 29 for a bankruptcy education class. The class will teach bankruptcy legal language, how to file your petition, the bankruptcy process, how to prepare for a hearing and how to represent yourself.
Call 284-3491, extension 310 for information or to register.
Vehicle sanitation services
ELKO – The Clean Team is offering free “Stop the Spread of COVID” vehicle sanitation services to all emergency vehicles from 2-5 p.m. June 25 at 118 Second St.
The service includes sanitizing the steering wheel, dashboard, door handles, door panels, shifters, arm rests, seat belts and vinyl or leather seats.
Sanitation services will also be offered to other cars, SUVs and trucks from 9 a.m. to noon at a cost of $20 per vehicle.
The Clean Team can be reached at 775-753-TEAM.
Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tournament
ELKO – The ninth annual “Kids Classic Golf Tournament” will take place July 18. This will be the largest regional golf tournament in Northeastern Nevada. Teams can choose to play at golf courses in Elko, Spring Creek, Wells or Wendover. This 4-man scramble will have the biggest payout in the region. A reciprocal green fee arrangement has been made and, if you are a member of any of the four courses, you can compete at any location with waived green fees. All tournament proceeds go directly to our annual support campaign so that more youth can experience the positive effects of the Boys and Girls Club’s programs and activities. Teams and hole sponsorships are open. Call 738-2759 to reserve your spot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!