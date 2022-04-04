What's Happening Around Elko

Garden Club meets April 8

ELKO -- The April meeting for the Elko Garden Club will be on April 8, at noon, in the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center Technology Room.

This will be a business meeting where the club will also be making plans and scheduling "plant digs" throughout the community leading up to the annual Elko Garden Club Plant Sale, to be held May 21. The plant sale is the Club's major fundraiser, allowing members to continue to help beautify Elko and to share classes and High Desert gardening knowledge.

For more information, visit Facebook: elkogardenclub.

Time to sign up for slowpitch softball

ELKO -- Registration is open for the 2022 Men's and Women's Slowpitch Softball season. League runs May thru July. The registration link is open at https://elkoadultsoftball.sportngin.com/ and it closes April 10.

For more information email elkoadultsoftball@gmail.com or text Danny @7752852829.

Jamming at the WFC

ELKO – Jam On! returns to the Western Folklife Center at 6 p.m. April 13. All musicians and spectators are welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

The local group Southwind will play at the Western Folklife Center at 6 p.m. April 20. Listen to Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes in the Pioneer Saloon free of charge.

Elko County Library Book Club

ELKO -- Participants of the Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the true crime selection “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston and Mario Spezi.

Meet at 5:30 p.m. April 13 in the Library Meeting Room. Copies of the book are available for check-out, and all are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.

Share the Bounty food, book drive

ELKO – Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa Chapter and student government association are hosting a food and book drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the GBC Solarium and theater parking lot.

The food donations will be delivered to Head Start, Nevada Early Intervention and Communities in Schools food pantries. The group is also asking for new children’s books for infants, toddlers and preschoolers who have limited literacy in their homes.

During this same time, the GBC Child Center (across the street from the theater) will be selling scholastic books. The children will host a dessert and lemonade bar for the shoppers. For more information, contact lynette.macfarlan@gbcnv.edu.

First Presbyterian Easter egg hunt

ELKO -- First Presbyterian Church will hold an outdoor Easter egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, at 1559 Sewell Drive. All children are invited.

An Easter service will follow at 10 a.m. in the church for those wishing to worship on this glorious Sunday. For more information, call 738-3430.

Easter with Living Stones Church

ELKO – Celebrate Easter with Living Stones Church. Services will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 17. Reserve seats at lschurches.com/ElkoChurch.

For more information contact elko@lschurches.com or find them at Facebook.com/livingstoneselko.

Easter breakfast at Christian Fellowship

ELKO -- Christian Fellowship Church is hosting an Easter breakfast from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. April 17 at 2225 Industrial Way.

There will be a combined service and children’s Church following the meal.

Holocaust Book Club returns

ELKO -- The Holocaust Book Club will be returning to the Elko County Library. The first meeting will be April 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.

The book that will be discussed is “Into the Forest” by Rebecca Frankel. The library has a limited supply of books available for check out. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book. New participants welcome.

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

Early Childhood Roundup is April 23

ELKO -- “Next Steps” Early Childhood Roundup for families with children ages infant to eight-years-old runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse. Meet representatives from area elementary schools, early childhood and nonprofit organizations and take part in games, activities and a petting zoo.

Food vendors will be available and donations of non-perishable food and canned items will be accepted. Admissions is free.

For more information contact Melinda Gomez at mgomez@ecsdnv.net and Lisa Calder at lcalder@ecsdnv.net.

Hospice Souper Bowl event

ELKO – Horizon Hospice will be hosting a “drive-by souping” from noon to 4 p.m. April 29 at Elko Broadcasting Company, 1800 Idaho St.

Drive by, make a donation, pick up a soup bowl and take some delicious soup home. Enjoy music provided by Troy Eden and David Lockie.

Support goes to the all-volunteer hospice.

Stampede Flag Team seeks members

ELKO -- The Silver State Stampede Flag Team is seeking new members to carry the sponsor flags for the Silver State Stampede Rodeo, July 8-10.

The flag team is a group of horse owners and talented riders whose goals (along with dedication, hard work and practice) include having fun and enjoying their horses while being a member of a professional rodeo flag team.

If you think you have what it takes to join the team, the 2022 tryouts will be held on April 20, 24 and 25 at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Applications must be submitted by April 13. No walk-ons are allowed. Applicants must be 14 years old and an experienced horseman or woman.

For more information, rules and team applications go to www.silverstatestampede.com or email Gail Manoukian at mcc44@frontier.com.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO -- Dance lessons are being offered April 14 and April 28 starting at 6 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome.

No experience is necessary. The cost is $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Open enrollment at charter school

ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, a free public charter school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, is now enrolling students for the upcoming school year.

Open enrollment will continue until April 22. Applications can be filled out online at eiaanv.net.

Classrooms are limited to 22 students per class. Students not selected during the lottery process will be placed on a waiting list.

To learn more about the school stop by 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107 or call 775-738-3422.

Family violence prevention program

ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.

This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.

This free program begins Feb. 8. Limited space is available. Early registration is encouraged. Waitlist is available.

Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants 2 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The program is not for offenders nor couples.

Public Mental Health First Aid classes

ELKO – First aid courses have taught thousands of people how to respond during medical emergencies, preventing further harm and saving lives. Now a similar program exists to address mental health emergencies. Mental Health First Aid training teaches people how to recognize when someone may be having a mental health crisis and how to respond in ways that respect dignity and don’t worsen the crisis.

PACE Coalition will offer two Adult Mental Health First Aid classes, one in February and another in March. Each class will consist of two, four-hour sessions over two days. The classes are open to all adults. The cost is $15 per person to cover training materials. Participants must attend both sessions of one class to receive certification.

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid or sign up for a class, call PACE Coalition, 775-777-3451, or email info@pacecoalition.org.

’Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO -- “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto 'Jo' Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Free Healthy Teen program

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free in-person Healthy Teen programs each month for youth in grades five to seven and grades 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.

The program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively, and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Exact dates are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352, text 397-1874, or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

