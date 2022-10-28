What's Happening Around Elko

Starr Valley Turkey Shoot

STARR VALLEY – The public is invited to join the fall fun at the annual Starr Valley Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Starr Valley Club Hall.

Trap shooting, bingo, fish prize pond for kids, chili and baked goods will be offered at the event sponsored by the Starr Valley Women’s Club and 4-H Club.

To get there, take Interstate 80 east from Elko and get off at Exit 333, then head south for 4 miles to the white building on the left.

Nevada's Ghost town

ELKO -- Nevada's Ghost town, California Trail Interpretive Center, 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

Call 775-738-1849 for more information.

Learn about Denali National Park

ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will hold their November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Nevada Department of Wildlife located at 60 Youth Center Road, Elko.

Mark and Lois Ports will share their experiences exploring Denali National Park during June of 2021. They will discuss the natural history of some of the many species of wildlife and plants they were fortunate to see plus a little bit of geology too. This presentation is suitable for all ages.

Also at this meeting participants will have a chance to help select what topic will be used for the December meeting. If you have any questions email bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.

‘Jam on’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Horizon Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Volunteer hospice training will be provided Nov. 9-10 at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A light continental breakfast and lunch with be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

’Let’s Dance’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Classes are $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Southwind in concert

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

Listen for free at 501 Railroad St.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.