What's Happening Around Elko

Holiday concerts at Elko High

ELKO - The Elko High School Choral Music department will be presenting their annual holiday concerts on Dec. 13 and 14.

The concerts will be the same each night and will feature the Elko High School choir and Choraliers singing many holiday favorites.

This is the first concert for the choir and Choraliers since December 2019.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performing Art Building Theater.

Admission is free and masks are required to attend.

Handbell performance on Dec. 12

ELKO – The Elko Handbells 2021 Christmas Concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Drive.

There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.

Santa coming to NNRH on Dec. 18

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is presenting a safe, socially distanced and sensory sensitive event with Santa at the hospital. Not everyone is comfortable visiting Santa in a big crowd. This will be a drive-through event, but families will have the option to get out of their vehicle and take their own photo with Santa (from 6 feet away.) Every participating child or adult will also receive a gift bag from Santa. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the hospital. Pull under the awing of the main entrance where Santa and his friendly elves will be waiting to greet you. For more information, call 748-2007 or email NortheasternNevadaRegional@gamil.com.

RPEN Christmas luncheon

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual Christmas luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Elko Senior Citizens Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The Elko High School Choraliers will be performing. All active and retired public employees in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend as guests.

For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Healthy for the Holidays

ELKO – The Community Health Development Foundation and Elko Community Health Center present “Healthy for the Holidays.” They will host a free two-hour class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Elko Senior Citizen Center.

Enjoy preparing and trying new recipes to make tasty, healthy holiday meals for you and your loved ones. The classes preview the six-week “Healthy for Life Program” starting in January. To register, contact Brittney Plaisted at 388-2852 or brittney.plaisted@elkochc.com.

Snowshoe hike in Lamoille Canyon

LAMOILLE – Nevada Outdoor School will host a snowshoe hike beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Picnic area.

The nonprofit organization will provide snowshoes if there is snow. If there is no snow, they will have a hiking session. Hot chocolate, cider, and tea will be provided.

This event is free to the public.

Living Stones to host community events

ELKO – Living Stones Church’s citywide Christmas celebration is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Elko Conference Center. All are welcome to join. For further information, contact Lead Pastor Nathan Hornback at 299-4633.

Survival and safety event

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School will present a winter survival and safety event from 4- 5 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Elko Peace Park.

Staff will discuss how to prepare a winter safety bag, winter survival tips while exploring out in nature, and some other general survival tips. There will be hot chocolate for attendees.

This event is free to the public.

Sugar plum tree charity

ELKO -- The Elko County Library is once again hosting their annual Sugar Plum Tree. Partner organizations have provided them with names of youth, elderly, and those with special needs, along with their gift requests.

Community members may come in to the library, select a tag from the tree and purchase gifts for those who may not otherwise get one at Christmas. The tree and tags are on display now. When you have selected a tag from the tree, please take it to the front desk to check it out.

Staff asks that all gifts purchased be wrapped and delivered to the library, with the tag attached, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 15. For more information call 738-3066.

’Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO -- “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto 'Jo' Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

FRC hosts free teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.

These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.

Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

