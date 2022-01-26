What's Happening Around Elko

Garden Club to discuss garden tools

ELKO -- The Elko Garden Club invites the community to join in at noon Friday, Feb. 4, at the Elko Senior Center (Terrace at Ruby View) and bring your favorite, best-ever garden tool, along with your reasons why, of course.

The club looks forward to a spirited discussion of shovel versus spade, stirrup hoe versus dandelion digger, and more. Remember, there is a good luncheon at the Senior Center that lines up during the week at 11:30 a.m.

Basque luncheon

ELKO – The monthly Basque lunch will take place at noon Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.

CASA high tea benefit

ELKO -- The 11th Annual Afternoon Tea Benefit for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) is scheduled Feb. 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The tea is proudly hosted by the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and will be held in Mater Dei Hall. The hall will be decorated with 22 themed tables by individuals and businesses with high tea to be served from 2-4 p.m. Seating is limited so everyone is encouraged to buy their tickets early.

The event features bite size savory items and decadent deserts, including the Ladies Auxiliary signature stuffed strawberry cheesecake bites. The benefit will have decorated tables up for auction.

CASA is a volunteer, nonprofit organization, which appoints individuals to be the eyes and ears for children in the foster system. The volunteer provides a voice for the children to the court system that acts like a parent and informs the court of the needs of the child including scholastic and medical needs.

Tickets are $15 a seat or $150 to reserve a table for eight. To purchase tickets for the event or for more information about becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 934-7636 or 934-7634. Tickets can also be purchased at St. Joseph’s Parish office.

Family violence prevention program

ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.

This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.

This free program begins Feb. 8. Limited space is available. Early registration is encouraged. Waitlist is available.

Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants 2 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The program is not for offenders nor couples.

Public Mental Health First Aid classes

ELKO – First aid courses have taught thousands of people how to respond during medical emergencies, preventing further harm and saving lives. Now a similar program exists to address mental health emergencies. Mental Health First Aid training teaches people how to recognize when someone may be having a mental health crisis and how to respond in ways that respect dignity and don’t worsen the crisis.

PACE Coalition will offer two Adult Mental Health First Aid classes, one in February and another in March. Each class will consist of two, four-hour sessions over two days. The classes are open to all adults. The cost is $15 per person to cover training materials. Participants must attend both sessions of one class to receive certification.

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid or sign up for a class, call PACE Coalition, 775-777-3451, or email info@pacecoalition.org.

Western Folklife Center to offer ‘Wild Ride’

ELKO -- The first installment of this year’s Western Folklife Center’s “Wild Ride” will take place the last weekend in January at the G Three Bar Theater.

There will be a little of everything people love about the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering; music, poetry, talks and gear. Agee Smith will tell tales from Cottonwood Ranch. Jeremiah Watt will unveil his custom saddle. Waddie Mitchell will host evening shows featuring Pipp Gillette, Yvonne Hollenbeck and Dave Stamey. And, there will be more surprises.

Livestream passes available free to members. Limited in-person tickets are available first to members. Details and tickets will be released in January.

’Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO -- “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto 'Jo' Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Free Healthy Teen program

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free in-person Healthy Teen programs each month for youth in grades five to seven and grades 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.

The program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively, and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Exact dates are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352, text 397-1874, or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

