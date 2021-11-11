What's Happening Around Elko

Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon

ELKO -- Southwind, a favorite local band, is bringing Celtic, Western and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 17.

The band will return at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 with a special music guest. The performers will present cheerful holiday music. These events are free to the public.

Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club

WINNEMUCCA – Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club of Elko is seeking registrants for their event “Rumble in the Jungo.” This year’s event will raise funds for the Corey Herring Scholarship Fund.

Registration is open for Peewees, Mini/Women/Vintage/Bombers and Big Bikes. The event takes place Nov. 13-14. An ambulance will be on site during all races.

For more information contact Curtis Calder at 934-7625 or ktmracer@frontiernet.net.

Wells Bazaar slated Nov. 20

WELLS – The Wells Boy’s and Girl’s Club will host the Wells Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20. This is sponsored by the Wells Main Street nonprofit group.

The bazaar will feature handmade items. The public is invited. For more information contact Jolene Supp at 752-1179.

Full moon hike at South Fork

ELKO -- Nevada Outdoor School is partnering with Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Nevada State Parks to offer a full moon hike. The event takes place from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Fork State Recreation Area at the Southwest Trails Meadows Trailhead. Signs will be posted as guides to the entrance.

Participants should dress warmly for the weather and bring a headlamp or other light source. Organizers will be provide hot chocolate, tea and S'mores. The hike is open to all experience levels. The trails are mostly flat and gravel. The main hike is a three-mile loop. There is also a one-mile option.

A campfire will be set up for participants who still wish to attend but not hike. For further information call 777-0814.

St. Joseph’s hosts bazaar

ELKO -- The Women of St. Joseph’s annual bazaar is being held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Nov. 20, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. At the bazaar you will find unique handmade crafts (many under $10), fresh baked goods, a cookie café (build your own cookie tray), quarts of homemade chili, tamales and personalized pet kerchiefs. The bazaar is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall located at 340 Fir Street in Elko. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free coffee and breakfast breads will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Homemade soup, chili, tamales and pie will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thank you for supporting our community. For more information call 934-0729.

’Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO -- “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto 'Jo' Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Healthy for the Holidays

ELKO -- Elko Community Health Foundation is offering a healthy eating class for the community. Learn heart healthy skills and strategies to prepare delicious, healthy holiday meals for you and your loved ones. There will be a free two-hour class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Elko Senior center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

Watch a live cooking demonstration, get hands-on practice making healthy recipes and enjoy tips for health and well- being. This is a preview to the Healthy for Life program which begins January 2022. To register contact Brittney Plaisted at Brittany.plaisted@elkochc.com or call 388-2852.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

FRC hosts free teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.

These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.

Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

