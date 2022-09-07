What's Happening Around Elko

RPEN annual picnic Sept. 14

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Picnic meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elko VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

The guest speaker will be Leon Borden, RPEN State President. All active and retired public employees in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend and encouraged to bring a side dish.

For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Foster care fundraiser at NNRH

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary announces a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Moses Project, founded to help children in foster care, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 16.

Cash-only donations can be dropped off at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop located inside NNRH. All who donate will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. Donations will be used to purchase much-needed items, such as shoes. Any amount given will be greatly appreciated.

For more information or questions, call the Sugar Bush Gift Shop at 775-748-2015.

Community Concert schedule announced

ELKO – Five performances are slated for the upcoming Elko Community Concert Association series beginning in September.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performance Arts theater, 1297 College Ave.

World-class soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa will bring an international flair to the theater on Sept. 15. Sultans of String will perform on Oct. 25, Vinyl Radio on Jan. 21, Unchained Melodies: Jason “Floyd” Coleman on March 18, and Hi Tide on April 1.

Admission to all five concerts is by season subscription, $55 for adults and $10 for students through high school.

For information call 775-738-9258 or visit elkocommunityconcerts.com.

Ready to go hiking?

ELKO -- A special hike is being offered for beginning hikers, or those who have taken a few hikes. On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m., hikers will gather at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon (follow the signs.)

Hikers will walk one mile up the Talbot Creek Trail (two miles roundtrip). They will have an option to go one-half mile farther (three-mile round trip). During the hike, they will learn which trailheads to use, what to take on a hike, and Leave No Trace Principles. After the hike, they will enjoy a campfire and S’mores.

Hikers of any age or ability are welcome, (one adult for every 2 children.) Wear comfortable shoes, wear a hat, use sunscreen, and bring water or use the provided water.

This special opportunity is sponsored by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Nevada Outdoor School. RSVP to Nevada Outdoor School: 775-777-0814.

Financial course at Living Stones

ELKO -- Living Stones Church is inviting the community to a financial learning experience with author/speaker Joe Sangl, CEO of Injoy Financial. This is a free interest meeting for his six-week financial freedom course “I once was broke, now I’m not!”

The event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Living Stones Church. To join, text the word FREEDOM to 775-312-8887.

Car audio competition downtown

ELKO – DC Auto will host the first annual Elko Bass Waves Car Audio Competition Sept. 24 in the Stockmen’s dirt parking lot between Fourth and Fifth streets.

“A lot of big bass heads from out of town will be joining us,” said organizers. Everyone in the community is invited to “experience some of the loudest vehicles around the United States.”

Competitive classes range from entry level to extreme. For information on how to enter, stop by DC Auto at 460 W. Silver St., Suite 107, by Sept. 23. The business stocks amplifiers, cable, fuses and more accessories for the car audio enthusiast.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.