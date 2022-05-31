What's Happening Around Elko

Rummage sale at St. Mark

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 and 4 at 277 Willow St.

Sales include household items, kitchen items, linens, furniture, appliances, toys, seasonal, electronics, antiques and much more. Breakfast, lunch, homemade pies and baked goods will be available for purchase.

Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo

ELKO --The Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo is produced in memory of Lil’ Jake Eary, who was a young cowboy with a huge love for rodeo. The event will take place June 3-5. There are opportunities for rodeo and ranching fans of all ages. For more information call 304-2223.

Thirty-fourth Bowhunter Classic

LAMOILLE – Elko Archery Club will present the 34th annual Bowhunter Classic at the Lions Club Camp June 4 and 5 in Lamoille Canyon. Archers will find themselves surrounded by 360 degree views of this canyon. often known as the “Swiss Alps” of Nevada.

RPEN meeting June 8

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Elko Senior Citizens Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The guest speaker will be Superintendent of Elko County School District C. J. Anderson to discuss ongoing issues. All active and retired public employees in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend.

For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Ron Arthaud reception at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – Enjoy an artist reception for local painter Ron Arthaud’s exhibition, “Tuscarora Seasons.” The reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Halleck Bar. Light snacks and beverages will be served. The artist will be available for conversation.

Country Under the Stars concert

ELKO -- Sandvik Mining, Rock Solutions and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko present Country Under the Stars from 5-11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Elko County Fairgrounds, featuring Randy Houser with opener Jägertown.

Tickets can be purchased at https://countryunderthestarselko.com/tickets.

Pickleball clinic at Southside Park

ELKO – Ruby Mountain Pickleball Club is hosting a one-day free pickleball clinic June 10 and 11 at the Southside Park courts. Instructors are Kathy Schroeder and Dave Lewis.

Beginners (never played before or barely played) will meet 10 a.m. to noon. Intermediate players (can hit the ball regularly but need to learn about strategy and positioning on the court) will meet 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Advanced signup is encouraged.

Contact rubymtnpb@gmai.com with your name, phone number, day and session time and whether you need to borrow a paddle. Enrollment closes June 3.

Wear shoes and clothing that allow freedom of movement on the court. Sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water are suggested.

Rummage Sale final days

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church is hosting the final two days of its rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 and 11 at 277 Willow St.

Sales include household items, kitchen items, linens, furniture, appliances, toys, seasonal, electronics and antiques. Many new items added for the second week. Breakfast, lunch, homemade pies and baked goods will be available for purchase. Two for one on most items on Saturday only.

Wine glass etching workshop

ELKO -- The Elko County Library will be hosting a wine glass etching workshop from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room. Come have fun making a pair of etched wine glasses for yourself to take home. The workshop is free to the public and pre-registration is required and limited to 15 adults.

For additional information, contact Annette Robinson at the Elko County Library at 738-3066 ext. 226.

California Trail Days are back

ELKO -- California Trail Days is a pioneer reenactment event for the whole family. Admission is free.

Join them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, with a Pioneer Dance Saturday night at 7 p.m.

For more information call 738-1849.

Ruby Roubaix bike ride

ELKO -- Join Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise in a gravel adventure for the Ruby Roubaix on June 18. This ride starts and ends in the picturesque town of Lamoille nestled at the base of the majestic Ruby Mountains.

Experience the wild, rugged beauty of Nevada on a bicycle choosing from 22-mile, 38-mile, 62-mile, and 117-mile routes on a mix of gravel and pavement or, new for 2022, E-bike category for Secret Pass. The event is Fondo style so you can race it or ride it – you pick. Routes range from mild to the wild so you choose your level of challenge as well.

Visit www.rubyroubaix.com for more information or register now (also linked below) with Outside or BikeReg accounts.

Lamoille Country Fair

Lamoille – Join the Lamoille Women’s Club as they celebrate the annual Lamoille Country Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 in Lamoille Grove.

National Basque Festival

ELKO – The National Basque Festival will be held July 2 and 3 at the Elko Euzkaldunak Club at 1601 Flagview Drive. Enjoy authentic Basque food, dance rural sport exhibitions and more. Call 389-1538 for more information or visit www.ElkoBasqueClub.com or Facebook.com/ElkoEuzkaldunakClub.

Sign up for mutton busting

ELKO -- Silver State Stampede is currently taking sign-ups for “Mutton Busting” for July 8, 9 and 10 performances.

Sign up at J.M. Capriola’s, 500 Commercial St. in downtown Elko. Entries are limited to 20 each performance and it fills up fast. Entry fee is $20 and is open to 4 to 8 year olds who weigh less than 65 pounds.

For more information, go to http://www.silverstatestampede.com

Mayor’s Arts Awards call for artist

ELKO -- The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Elko Mayor Reece Keener are seeking an artist to create the award for the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The winning artist will create five, mostly identical, pieces of new, professional artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards in November. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 for their work and will contract with the City of Elko.

Awards will be given for Arts Education, Individual Artist, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at City Hall. Original artwork created specifically for this award will have preference at selection. Deadline for submission is July 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Elko City Hall.

The selected artist must reside in Elko County, and will be notified on or after July 6. For more information, contact Kim Wilkinson at the City of Elko at 775-777-7110 or email kwilkinson@elkocitynv.gov.

Wiegand Gallery exhibit

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will be showing, in phases, a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from its collection, including the Jeremiah Watt saddle. Come view these pieces, along with special additions of photography, broadsides and more.

Keep an eye on the WFC website for updates on the exhibit throughout the summer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free on first Saturdays. Admission costs $5 adults/ $3 students, seniors/ $1 children ages 6 - 12/ Free for members.

Jamming and dancing at the Pioneer Saloon

ELKO -- Bring your instrument or come to listen to the free monthly jam session at the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 8. Led by members of Southwind and other community musicians, you can join in on the tunes, or grab a drink and enjoy. All musicians and spectators are welcome.

Take a dance lesson from 6-7 p.m. June 9 and 23, followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. $5 lesson.

Performance by Ken Waldman

ELKO -- Join the Western Folklife Center from 6-7:30 p.m. June 14 for an evening of music and prose with Alaskan writer and fiddler Ken Waldman at the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theater.

Tickets cost $15 general/ $10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming is free on Facebook. Call 738-7508 for tickets.

Southwind in concert

ELKO – A local favorite, Southwind brings Celtic, Western and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 15. Free.

Free healthy teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month for youth in grades 5 to 7 (ages 10-12) and grades 8 to 12 (minimum age 13.) These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, refusal skills, effective communication, and how to respond to peer pressure.

Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, goal setting, and respect for self and others while building knowledge, skills, and confidence. Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program.

Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from October to September.) A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class. These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC during the school year, and one day each month during the summer; exact dates and times are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

