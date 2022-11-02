What's Happening Around Elko

‘Jam on’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Horizon Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Volunteer hospice training will be provided Nov. 9-10 at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A light continental breakfast and lunch with be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

’Let’s Dance’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Classes are $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Southwind in concert

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

Listen for free at 501 Railroad St.

Collecting for Harbor House

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop for CADV’s Harbor House, a shelter that helps men, women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Anything that can be donated is greatly appreciated. Items needed include women’s tights, sweat tops and bottoms – all sizes, hand lotion, makeup and women’s sanitary supplies. Cash donations are also welcome.

Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing for a gift. For more information or questions, call the Sugar Bush Gift Shop at 775-748-2015.

Holiday bazaar at St. Joseph’s

ELKO – On Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Women of St. Joseph’s will be hosting the annual community bazaar where you can find unique handmade crafts (many under $15), fresh baked goods, cookie café (build your own cookie tray!), quarts of homemade chili, and green chili chicken and red chili pork tamales.

The bazaar is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall located at 340 Fir St. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free coffee and breakfast breads will be available from 8:30-10 a.m. Homemade soup, chili, and tamales will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Women of St. Joseph is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fundraising for charities within the community and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Proceeds from this event will be used so that funeral receptions can be provided to families during their time of need, to support youth activities, and for various charities within the community.

This event is known for its handmade crafts and homemade tamales, but especially their homemade baked goods to be purchased just in time for Thanksgiving. It provides the community with the opportunity to enjoy a warm bowl of soup or chili, a place to visit and to shop early for Christmas.

Items for sale include crafts constructed out of repurposed items, freshly made wreaths and garlands, and raffle tickets.

For more information, to reserve a booth to sell handmade crafts or to pre-order tamales, please contact Jody at 775-934-0729 or the church office at 775-738-6432.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Jiggs Turkey Carnival

JIGGS – The annual Jiggs Turkey Carnival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Jiggs Community Hall.

The event features baked foods, bingo, door prizes and raffle items.

A lunch of Indian tacos, baked potatoes, beans and sandwiches will be served. Vendors will include activities for the kids and homemade items for sale.

Participants can get their family photo taken for the holidays, and do some shopping.

Call 775-744-2603 for more information.