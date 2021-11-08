What's Happening Around Elko

First Aid Kit overview

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a First Aid Kit overview from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Peace Park, 1103 Ruby Vista Drive. Participants can bring their own first aid kits to review.

Instructors will be talking about the essentials for first aid kits and how they can also be personalized by family. Participants will play games and enjoy a first aid kit scavenger hunt. There is no age limit and no registration is required.

For further information call 777-0814.

Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club

WINNEMUCCA – Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club of Elko is seeking registrants for their event “Rumble in the Jungo.” This year’s event will raise funds for the Corey Herring Scholarship Fund.

Registration is open for Peewees, Mini/Women/Vintage/Bombers and Big Bikes. The event takes place Nov. 13-14. An ambulance will be on site during all races.

For more information contact Curtis Calder at 934-7625 or ktmracer@frontiernet.net.

RPEN meets on Nov. 10

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Elko Senior Citizens Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The speakers will be the RPEN members who attended the annual state meeting to discuss the various sessions attended.

All active and retired public employees in the PERS retirement system are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Full moon hike at South Fork

ELKO -- Nevada Outdoor School is partnering with Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Nevada State Parks to offer a full moon hike. The event takes place from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Fork State Recreation Area at the Southwest Trails Meadows Trailhead. Signs will be posted as guides to the entrance.

Participants should dress warmly for the weather and bring a headlamp or other light source. Organizers will be provide hot chocolate, tea and S'mores. The hike is open to all experience levels. The trails are mostly flat and gravel. The main hike is a three-mile loop. There is also a one-mile option.

A campfire will be set up for participants who still wish to attend but not hike. For further information call 777-0814.

St. Joseph’s hosts bazaar

ELKO -- The Women of St. Joseph’s annual bazaar is being held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Nov. 20, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. At the bazaar you will find unique handmade crafts (many under $10), fresh baked goods, a cookie café (build your own cookie tray), quarts of homemade chili, tamales and personalized pet kerchiefs. The bazaar is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall located at 340 Fir Street in Elko. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free coffee and breakfast breads will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Homemade soup, chili, tamales and pie will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thank you for supporting our community. For more information call 934-0729.

COVID-19 booster clinic at Senior Center

ELKO -- The Terrace at Ruby View, Elko's Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, in coordination with Immunize Nevada, is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Call The Terrace at 738-3030 for more information.

Healthy for the Holidays

ELKO -- Elko Community Health Foundation is offering a healthy eating class for the community. Learn heart healthy skills and strategies to prepare delicious, healthy holiday meals for you and your loved ones. There will be two free two hour classes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 19 at the Elko Senior center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. Watch a live cooking demonstration, get hands-on practice making healthy recipes and enjoy tips for health and well- being. This is a preview to the Healthy for Life program which begins January 2022. To register contact Brittney Plaisted at Brittany.plaisted@elkochc.com or call 388-2852.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

FRC hosts free teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.

These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.

Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

