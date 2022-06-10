What's Happening Around Elko

Pickleball clinic at Southside Park

ELKO – Ruby Mountain Pickleball Club is hosting a one-day free pickleball clinic June 11 at the Southside Park courts. Instructors are Kathy Schroeder and Dave Lewis.

Beginners (never played before or barely played) will meet 10 a.m. to noon. Intermediate players (can hit the ball regularly but need to learn about strategy and positioning on the court) will meet 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Advanced signup is encouraged.

Contact rubymtnpb@gmai.com with your name, phone number, day and session time and whether you need to borrow a paddle. Enrollment closes June 3.

Wear shoes and clothing that allow freedom of movement on the court. Sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water are suggested.

Rummage Sale final days

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church is hosting the final two days of its rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at 277 Willow St.

Sales include household items, kitchen items, linens, furniture, appliances, toys, seasonal, electronics and antiques. Many new items added for the second week. Breakfast, lunch, homemade pies and baked goods will be available for purchase. Two for one on most items on Saturday only.

Downtown Mural Tour

ELKO -- Take a guided tour of the downtown murals. Learn the inspiration and back story of the art and artists that have made downtown Elko a public, outdoor gallery.

Meet at the entrance to the Western Folklife Center at 2:30 p.m. right before Downtown Business Association hosts their monthly Second Saturday, on June 11, and every Second Saturday this year.

The tour is free, but donations to the Elko Art Foundation are encouraged. Donations are tax deductible and 100% of donations will help pay for more downtown murals.

Kickin’ Cancer Away 5 K

ELKO – The “Kickin’ Cancer Away 5K” is a non-competitive run or a walk and stroll. Pets are welcome. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s Elko Relay for Life, Elko Cancer Network and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Registration for the run begins at 8 a.m. June 11 at the Elko Peace Park. The run begins at 9 a.m. Drawings will be held after the race. All participants will receive a “Kickin’ Cancer Away 5K” gift and entrance into a raffle for prizes.

Registration is $10 per person. Cancer survivors and children under 10 can register for free.

For more information, email KickinCancerAway5K@gmail.com or contact Cindy Staszak at 340-7587, Courtney Nalivka at 340-2257 or Rudy and Barbara Jimenez at 738-7043.

Wine glass etching workshop

ELKO -- The Elko County Library will be hosting a wine glass etching workshop from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room. Come have fun making a pair of etched wine glasses for yourself to take home. The workshop is free to the public and pre-registration is required and limited to 15 adults.

For additional information, contact Annette Robinson at the Elko County Library at 738-3066 ext. 226.

The Wild Ride at Western Folklife Center

ELKO – Join the Western Folklife Center in person or via livestreaming for an evening of music and prose about life in Alaska with writer and fiddler Ken Waldman.

The event begins at 6 pm. June 14. For more information, contact wfc@westernfolklife.org or 738.7508.

Southwind in concert

ELKO – A local favorite, Southwind brings Celtic, Western and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 15. Free.

Ethan Lulay Football Camp is June 18

SPRING CREEK – The second annual Ethan Lulay Football Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Spring Creek High School.

Participants can learn basic football skills with current and former college football players. Skills include passing, catching, punting, kicking, tackling and more. Open to kids of all ages and experience.

The camp will be free but donations will be accepted to the Ethan Lulay Scholarship Fund. Register via Google Docs at https://forms.gle/GBjNzu664fAYDThM6 or contact Jeff Guthrie at jeffguthrie19@gmail.com or 775-385-1752.

California Trail Days are back

ELKO -- California Trail Days is a pioneer reenactment event for the whole family. Admission is free.

Join them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, with a Pioneer Dance Saturday night at 7 p.m.

For more information call 738-1849.

Ruby Roubaix bike ride

ELKO -- Join Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise in a gravel adventure for the Ruby Roubaix on June 18. This ride starts and ends in the picturesque town of Lamoille nestled at the base of the majestic Ruby Mountains.

Experience the wild, rugged beauty of Nevada on a bicycle choosing from 22-mile, 38-mile, 62-mile, and 117-mile routes on a mix of gravel and pavement or, new for 2022, E-bike category for Secret Pass. The event is Fondo style so you can race it or ride it – you pick. Routes range from mild to the wild so you choose your level of challenge as well.

Visit www.rubyroubaix.com for more information or register now (also linked below) with Outside or BikeReg accounts.

Jamming and dancing at the Pioneer Saloon

ELKO -- Bring your instrument or come to listen to the free monthly jam session at the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 8. Led by members of Southwind and other community musicians, you can join in on the tunes, or grab a drink and enjoy. All musicians and spectators are welcome.

Take a dance lesson from 6-7 p.m. June 23, followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. $5 lesson.

Wells FRC hosts Benefit Golf Scramble.

WELLS -- Wells Family Resource Center's Annual Benefit Golf Scramble is Saturday, June 25, with two tee times at noon and 3 p.m. at Chimney Rock Golf Course in Wells.

With this Four Person Par 3 Scramble, you can make your town teams or be paired. This fun tournament has prizes for the top three scoring teams, along with closest to the pin and longest drive prizes. There is also a first Hole-in-One prize and a Putting Contest where one person will putt for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii for two.

A $45 golf entry fee includes green fees and authentic Mexican dinner. Contact Cameron to register at 752-3928. Not a golfer but want to participate? Join us for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $20 per person. Afterwards enjoy the live and silent auction.

All proceeds go to the Early Childhood Education Programs at the Wells Family Resource Center.

Elko Garden Club tour

ELKO -- The 2022 Elko Garden Club Yard Tour will be a Saturday, June 25. This is a walking tour of the front yards of a select Elko neighborhood with commentary.

The tour begins at 8 a.m., with street parking only in the neighborhood. There are 10 yards to view. Bring a nice shady hat, water and sunscreen.

Watch for the event posting on their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/elkogardenclub

Lamoille Country Fair

LAMOILLE – Join the Lamoille Women’s Club as they celebrate the annual Lamoille Country Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 in Lamoille Grove.

Silver State Stampede hosts parade

ELKO – Join the Elko County Fourth of July Celebration Parade in downtown Elko at 11 a.m. on July 2. This year's theme is "God Bless the USA" and is hosted by the Silver State Stampede. All proceeds go to the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” breast cancer awareness campaign. For entry forms and more information, go to www.silverstatestampde.com/parade.

National Basque Festival

ELKO – The National Basque Festival will be held July 2 and 3 at the Elko Euzkaldunak Club at 1601 Flagview Drive. Enjoy authentic Basque food, dance rural sport exhibitions and more. Call 389-1538 for more information or visit www.ElkoBasqueClub.com or Facebook.com/ElkoEuzkaldunakClub.

Sign up for mutton busting

ELKO -- Silver State Stampede is currently taking sign-ups for “Mutton Busting” for July 8, 9 and 10 performances.

Sign up at J.M. Capriola’s, 500 Commercial St. in downtown Elko. Entries are limited to 20 each performance and it fills up fast. Entry fee is $20 and is open to 4 to 8 year olds who weigh less than 65 pounds.

For more information, go to http://www.silverstatestampede.com.

Wiegand Gallery exhibit

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will be showing, in phases, a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from its collection, including the Jeremiah Watt saddle. Come view these pieces, along with special additions of photography, broadsides and more.

Keep an eye on the WFC website for updates on the exhibit throughout the summer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free on first Saturdays. Admission costs $5 adults/ $3 students, seniors/ $1 children ages 6 - 12/ Free for members.

Mayor’s Arts Awards call for artist

ELKO -- The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Elko Mayor Reece Keener are seeking an artist to create the award for the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The winning artist will create five, mostly identical, pieces of new, professional artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards in November. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 for their work and will contract with the City of Elko.

Awards will be given for Arts Education, Individual Artist, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at City Hall. Original artwork created specifically for this award will have preference at selection. Deadline for submission is July 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Elko City Hall.

The selected artist must reside in Elko County, and will be notified on or after July 6. For more information, contact Kim Wilkinson at the City of Elko at 775-777-7110 or email kwilkinson@elkocitynv.gov.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Monumental VBS

ELKO -- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church invites preschool to eighth-grade children to Monumental VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatness from 9 a.m. to noon from July 18-22.

At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through God Sightings.

Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Kids will also join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies for children living on reservations. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at noon. For more information, call 775-738-8770.

Free healthy teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month for youth in grades 5 to 7 (ages 10-12) and grades 8 to 12 (minimum age 13.) These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, refusal skills, effective communication, and how to respond to peer pressure.

Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, goal setting, and respect for self and others while building knowledge, skills, and confidence. Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program.

Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from October to September.) A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class. These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC during the school year, and one day each month during the summer; exact dates and times are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

