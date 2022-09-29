What's Happening Around Elko

Bat talk at NDOW headquarters

ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko.

Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give a talk on the Bats of the World. This talk will include photos and natural histories of various species from around the world and is suitable for all ages.

Bats make up a quarter of all mammals. There are more than 1,300 species of bats in the world. Bats are unique animals that are in a group all their own, called Chiroptera, which means hand-wing.

Bats are the only mammals capable of true, sustained flight. Everyone is invited to join the meeting to learn more.

Outdoor School’s October activities

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School has several events planned for October, beginning with International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 1. Meet at the California Trail Center at 6 p.m. Saturday for an evening of exploring the moon, with a night hike, painting your own moon scene, learning cool new moon facts, observing the moon through telescopes, and more. Dress warm for the evening event, bring a chair, flashlight, and your own reusable mug for some hot chocolate.

A Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop is slated Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m.

A Leave No Trace Hike is planned Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.

The last event in October is a Spook Walk on the 26th. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.

Learn about beekeeping

ELKO -- Join the Elko Garden Club for an informative talk about bees and beekeeping on Friday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1p.m. at the Terrace at Ruby View/Elko Senior Center.

Basque Club lunches resume

ELKO -- The Elko Basque Club Lunches will resume on Oct. 9 at the Basque Clubhouse at 1601 Flagview Drive in Elko.

Get a full Basque meal with many different dishes. Lunch starts at 12 p.m. Cash bar open during the event.

Mybrary Book Club October Read

ELKO -- The Mybrary Book Club’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 12. Participants will discuss “Fordlandia: The Rise and Fall of Henry Ford’s Forgotten Jungle City” by Greg Grandin.

The discussion begins in the Library Meeting Room at 5:30 p.m. Copies of the book are available for check-out, and all are welcome to attend.

Call Patrick Dunn at the county library for more information, 738-3066.

Lamoille Women’s Club events

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November.

Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.

The Fallcraft Festival at SCHS is Nov. 12-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Craft and food vendor applications are being accepted at gfwlamoillewomensclubnv.org, or call 775-753-7242.

Fall Plant Sale at NDF office

ELKO — The Nevada Division of Forestry announced the Elko Fall Plant Sale will be held on Oct. 14-15 at the NDF regional office, 911 Falcon Lane in Elko.

The plant sale furthers important natural resource conservation goals for Nevada. Property owners can purchase locally adapted, affordable trees, shrubs, and forbs to create windbreaks, erosion control, pollinator gardens, and pursue other projects to protect and enhance the natural resources on their land.

Residents Spring Creek, Osino, Ryndon, Tuscarora, Jarbidge, Jackpot, Owyhee, and Lamoille can purchase plants at the sale. However, landowners living within city limits of Elko, Carlin, Wells, or West Wendover are not eligible to participate.

Eligible property owners can request an order form by calling 775- 738-3454, or by emailing Andi Porreca at aporreca@forestry.nv.gov. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the NDF regional office by October 6, to ensure proper processing.

This event is a fundraiser organized by the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. Proceeds support NNSG’s conservation projects and environmental education initiatives.

Mayor’s Arts Awards nominees sought

ELKO -- The City of Elko, the office of Mayor Reece Keener, and the Elko Arts & Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2022 Mayors Arts Awards that will be handed out in late November, specific day to be determined.

The Mayor and City of Elko wish to honor contributions individuals and organizations make to the cultural life of the Elko Community. Awards will be given to individuals and organizations that enhance the arts in Elko. Categories include Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Education, and Service to the Arts.

Nominations must be turned into City Hall no later than October 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms and information can be found on the City of Elko’s website www.ElkoCity.com or on the Elko Arts & Culture Facebook page. For more information contact Kim Wilkinson at the City manager’s office at 775-777-7110.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.