What's Happening Around Elko

Vaccine clinic at Wells fire station

WELLS — The City of Wells and Immunize Nevada are partnering to host a vaccine clinic for individuals who want to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or an influenza (flu) vaccine for the 2022 season.

The drive-through clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at 516 Seventh St. in Wells. Masks must be worn at all times.

Individuals seeking the COVID-19 vaccine must be 5 years of age or older. Individuals seeking the flu shot must be 3 years old and those over the age of 65 are recommended to get a high dose flu shot.

No appointments are required and individuals can obtain both vaccines at the same time should they choose as co-administration is approved.

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. The flu shot cost will vary based on individuals’ insurance.

Full moon fun at the Trail Center

ELKO — It may be dark and cold, but that is no reason to stay inside when there is a full moon to experience! Get out in the healthy outdoors for some full moon activities at the California Trail Interpretive Center Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Bring the entire family to the California Interpretive Center at the Hunter Exit 292, just minutes from town. Choose from moon viewing through a telescope, moon cookie decorating, hot chocolate, S’mores, campfire and hikes.

This event is free and for all ages and abilities. Please bring your own drink mugs and dress warm. For more information, call the Nevada Outdoor School at 775-777-0814.

This event is sponsored by the California Trail Interpretive Center, Nevada Outdoor School, and Friends of the Ruby Mountains.

Garden Club meets April 8

ELKO — The April meeting for the Elko Garden Club will be on April 8, at noon, in the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center Technology Room.

This will be a business meeting where the club will also be making plans and scheduling “plant digs” throughout the community leading up to the annual Elko Garden Club Plant Sale, to be held May 21. The plant sale is the Club’s major fundraiser, allowing members to continue to help beautify Elko and to share classes and High Desert gardening knowledge.

For more information, visit Facebook: elkogardenclub.

Time to sign up for slowpitch softball

ELKO — Registration is open for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Slowpitch Softball season. League runs May thru July. The registration link is open at https://elkoadultsoftball.sportngin.com/ and it closes April 10.

For more information email elkoadultsoftball@gmail.com or text Danny @7752852829.

Open enrollment at charter school

ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, a free public charter school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, is now enrolling students for the upcoming school year.

Open enrollment will continue until April 22. Applications can be filled out online at eiaanv.net.

Classrooms are limited to 22 students per class. Students not selected during the lottery process will be placed on a waiting list.

To learn more about the school stop by 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107 or call 775-738-3422.

Family violence prevention program

ELKO — The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and his or her children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate.

This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.

This free program begins Feb. 8. Limited space is available. Early registration is encouraged. Waitlist is available.

Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants 2 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The program is not for offenders nor couples.

Public Mental Health First Aid classes

ELKO – First aid courses have taught thousands of people how to respond during medical emergencies, preventing further harm and saving lives. Now a similar program exists to address mental health emergencies. Mental Health First Aid training teaches people how to recognize when someone may be having a mental health crisis and how to respond in ways that respect dignity and don’t worsen the crisis.

PACE Coalition will offer two Adult Mental Health First Aid classes, one in February and another in March. Each class will consist of two, four-hour sessions over two days. The classes are open to all adults. The cost is $15 per person to cover training materials. Participants must attend both sessions of one class to receive certification.

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid or sign up for a class, call PACE Coalition, 775-777-3451, or email info@pacecoalition.org.

‘Western Sights’ exhibit

ELKO — “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” will be on display through May 14, 2022, in the Wiegand Gallery. The exhibit presents an engaging overview of the artist’s work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto ‘Jo’ Mora (b. 1876) came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime, Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

In addition to this show, the Western Folklife Center is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from the permanent collection. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and during special events.

Admission is free the first Saturday of the month. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for children six to 12-years-old. Free admission for members.

Free Healthy Teen program

ELKO — Family Resource Center is hosting free in-person Healthy Teen programs each month for youth in grades five to seven and grades 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.

The program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively, and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Exact dates are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352, text 397-1874, or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK —The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO — The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0