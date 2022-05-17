What's Happening Around Elko

Elko Community Orchestra to play at EHS

ELKO – The Elko Community Orchestra will present their Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the auditorium of the Elko High School Performing Arts Center.

Music will include dance music of the 17th and 18th centuries, as well as a world premiere of “Ongi Etorri” a Basque triptych. The concert will also feature TV and movie themes with oboe soloist Theodore Kern and violinist Annesa Ashcroft.

Admission is free but donations to the orchestra’s music fund will be accepted.

NNRH, Underdog donation drive

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Auxiliary is joining with Underdog Ministries to help those who need help get back on their feet. A donation drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the hospital gift shop.

Please bring the following items for donation: socks, sunscreen, backpacks, sleeping bags, blankets, canned goods with pull tops, shoes and hygiene products. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Anyone donating will be eligible to enter a door prize when dropping off donations. Face masks are required in the hospital. For more information call 748-2015.

Holocaust Book Club to meet

ELKO -- The Holocaust Book Club will be meeting Thursday, May 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room at the Elko County Library.

The book that will be discussed is “The Sisters of Auschwitz” by Roxane Van Iperen. The library has a limited supply of books available for check out. Participants can stop by the front desk and check out a book. New participants are welcome.

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

Mayor’s Arts Awards call for artist

ELKO -- The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Elko Mayor Reece Keener are seeking an artist to create the award for the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The winning artist will create five, mostly identical, pieces of new, professional artwork to be awarded to winners of the Elko Mayor’s Arts Awards in November. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 for their work and will contract with the City of Elko.

Awards will be given for Arts Education, Individual Artist, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts. The fifth award will be on permanent display at City Hall. Original artwork created specifically for this award will have preference at selection. Deadline for submission is July 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Elko City Hall.

The selected artist must reside in Elko County, and will be notified on or after July 6. For more information, contact Kim Wilkinson at the City of Elko at 775-777-7110 or email kwilkinson@elkocitynv.gov.

Hygiene Drive hosted by CIS

ELKO – Communities in Schools is hosting their first hygiene drive until May 20.

Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, toothbrushes, mouthwash, floss, face wash, pads/tampons, hair ties, brushes/combs, hair detangler, deodorant, wash cloths, hand towels, lotion, chapstick and drawstring backpacks or large zip lock bags.

Donors can drop off items at Lostra Towing, 5400 East Idaho St.; Grease Monkey, 1940 Idaho St.; Elko Motor Company, 1585 Lamoille Highway; Les Schwab Tires, 650 Silver St., MedX Airone, 620 S. 12th St., Suite 104; Tabss, 913 Idaho St.; or A1 Alcohol and drug Collections, 1098 NV 227.

For more information, contact heidi@lostratowing.com.

Elko Garden Club Plant Sale

ELKO – The annual Garden Club Plant Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, rain or shine. Stop by the corner of Sage Street and Second Street in Elko (sale is behind the house). Club members will be selling vegetables, locally proven flowers, shrubs, groundcovers and more.

Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble

ELKO -- Come have a ball with Nevada Outdoor School on Saturday, May 21, at their Second Annual Fire and Ice Charity Golf Scramble. This unforgettable experience will start at 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

Don’t miss this “tee-rific” opportunity to support outdoor education in Elko County and across rural northern Nevada. Whether you are a golf pro, total novice, or somewhere in the middle, participating in the Charity Golf Scramble is sure to be a fun time. Teams of four can register to play for $340. Lunch will be provided. Games for advantages will be available on the course, so make sure to bring cash. There will also be prizes awarded for closest to the hole, straightest drive and a putting contest.

Is golf not your “cup of tee?” As part of this “Fire and Ice” fundraiser, NOS will be selling $20 firearm (fire) and cooler (ice) raffle tickets. At the event, four winners will be picked for each category. You do not need to be present to win, but those present will have the first choice of selection.

For “fire” there is a Mossberg 12ga Shotgun, a Tikka .300 Win Mag, a Savage 20ga Shotgun and a Savage 17HMR up for grabs. For “ice” there are 2 RTIC 65 Qt. and 2 RTIC 45 Qt. coolers. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or in person before or at the event.

Trivia night with Nevada Outdoor School

ELKO -- Come test your knowledge with Nevada Outdoor School's Trivia Night Wednesday, May 25. Join them at the Duncan Little Creek Gallery and Bar for an evening filled with Nevada and outdoor themed questions.

Staff will be hosting three rounds of trivia starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open early for registration.

Wiegand Gallery exhibit

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will be showing, in phases, a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from its collection, including the Jeremiah Watt saddle. Come view these pieces, along with special additions of photography, broadsides and more.

Keep an eye on the WFC website for updates on the exhibit throughout the summer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free on first Saturdays. Admission costs $5 adults/ $3 students, seniors/ $1 children ages 6 - 12/ Free for members.

Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo

ELKO --The Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo is a memorial rodeo produced in memory of Lil’ Jake Eary, who was a young cowboy with a huge love for rodeo. The event will take place June 3-5. There are opportunities for rodeo and ranching fans of all ages. For more information call 304-2223.

Thirty-fourth Bowhunter Classic

LAMOILLE – Elko Archery Club will present the 34th annual Bowhunter Classic at the Lions Club Camp June 4 and 5 in Lamoille Canyon. Archers will find themselves surrounded by 360 degree views of this canyon. often known as the “Swiss Alps” of Nevada.

Jamming and dancing at the Pioneer Saloon

ELKO -- Bring your instrument or come to listen to the free monthly jam session at the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 8. Led by members of Southwind and other community musicians, you can join in on the tunes, or grab a drink and enjoy. All musicians and spectators are welcome.

Take a dance lesson from 6-7 p.m. June 9 and 23, followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. $5 lesson.

Performance by Ken Waldman

ELKO -- Join the Western Folklife Center from 6-7:30 p.m. June 14 for an evening of music and prose with Alaskan writer and fiddler Ken Waldman at the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theater.

Tickets cost $15 general/ $10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming is free on Facebook. Call 738-7508 for tickets.

Southwind in concert

ELKO – A local favorite, Southwind brings Celtic, Western and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 15. Free.

Free Healthy Teen program

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free in-person Healthy Teen programs each month for youth in grades five to seven and grades 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.

The program incorporates medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively, and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.

These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Exact dates are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information or to sign up, contact 753-7352, text 397-1874, or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.

