What's Happening Around Elko

Outdoor School’s October activities

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.

The last event in October is a Spook Walk on the 26th. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.

Scrubs sale at Sugar Bush

ELKO -- Sugar Bush Gift Shop announces a sale and show at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Oct. 13 and 14 sponsored by the Auxiliary Volunteers.

All About Scrubz is a Twin Falls, Idaho, medical uniform shop that carries brands including the latest from Koi, Cherokee, Dickies, Barco/ These and many more brands will be available. Payroll deduction for hospital employees is available and the public is welcome. For more information, call 208-734-3552 or email allaboutscrubz@yahoo.com.

Free Flu Shot Clinic at NNRH

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will provide free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 15, to everyone who needs one, ages 4 and up.

The drive-through clinic will be held in the hospital parking lot (2001 Errecart Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon. While the flu shots are completely free, the public is encouraged to bring a donation of canned food which the hospital will distribute to local food banks.

For more information, call 775-748-2007 or visit www.nnrhospital.com/flushots.

Fall Plant Sale at NDF office

ELKO — The Nevada Division of Forestry announced the Elko Fall Plant Sale will be held on Oct. 14-15 at the NDF regional office, 911 Falcon Lane in Elko.

The plant sale furthers important natural resource conservation goals for Nevada. Property owners can purchase locally adapted, affordable trees, shrubs, and forbs to create windbreaks, erosion control, pollinator gardens, and pursue other projects to protect and enhance the natural resources on their land.

Residents Spring Creek, Osino, Ryndon, Tuscarora, Jarbidge, Jackpot, Owyhee, and Lamoille can purchase plants at the sale. However, landowners living within city limits of Elko, Carlin, Wells, or West Wendover are not eligible to participate.

Eligible property owners can request an order form by calling 775- 738-3454, or by emailing Andi Porreca at aporreca@forestry.nv.gov. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the NDF regional office by October 6, to ensure proper processing.

This event is a fundraiser organized by the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. Proceeds support NNSG’s conservation projects and environmental education initiatives.

Greg and Glenda Bostock concert

ELKO -- Greg and Glenda Bostock will perform in concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St., as they share the life-giving hope they have found in Jesus Christ through their anointed music, the Word and life-experiences.

Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a nonprofit organization, donations are tax-deductible.

Greg and Glenda are also music and video producers and utilize these gifts to share their professional videos of Southeast Asia with an emphasis on Vietnam.

For more information, call 775-738-5605 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.

Lamoille Women’s Club events

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November.

Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.

The Fallcraft Festival at SCHS is Nov. 12-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Craft and food vendor applications are being accepted at gfwlamoillewomensclubnv.org, or call 775-753-7242.

Mayor’s Arts Awards nominees sought

ELKO -- The City of Elko, the office of Mayor Reece Keener, and the Elko Arts & Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2022 Mayors Arts Awards that will be handed out in late November, specific day to be determined.

The Mayor and City of Elko wish to honor contributions individuals and organizations make to the cultural life of the Elko Community. Awards will be given to individuals and organizations that enhance the arts in Elko. Categories include Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Education, and Service to the Arts.

Nominations must be turned into City Hall no later than October 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms and information can be found on the City of Elko’s website www.ElkoCity.com or on the Elko Arts & Culture Facebook page. For more information contact Kim Wilkinson at the City manager’s office at 775-777-7110.

‘Jam on’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Horizon Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Volunteer hospice training will be provided Nov. 9-10 at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A light continental breakfast and lunch with be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

’Let’s Dance’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Classes are $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Southwind in concert

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

Listen for free at 501 Railroad St.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Horizon Hospice peer support

ELKO -- If you or a family member is grieving a loved one’s loss, please join the monthly peer support group at Horizon Hospice, 1250 Lamoille Hwy suite 413.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, starting Sept. 20.

This is no-cost community service. For more information call 775-778-0612.