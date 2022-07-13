What's Happening Around Elko

Jam on! at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- All musicians and spectators are welcome at the monthly jam session at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Western Folklife Center. The free event is facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians.

Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Let’s Dance!

ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience is necessary.

Lessons cost $5 and the open dance is free.

Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament

ELKO – Registration for the annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament will take place from 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Ruby View Golf Course. The shotgun start begins at 8 a.m.

A four person scramble is $125 per player. The cost includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch after the tournament. Participants can join a no host cocktail party at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Ruby View Golf Course. Enter no later than August 6.

There are prizes for closest to the hole, longest drive and tee and raffle prizes. If you would like to donate prizes or sponsor a hole call Debbie Morley at 778-5727 or Carolyn McAnany at 934-9594. All proceeds will benefit the Ross-Herrera Awards Fund, Horizon Hospice, Friends for Life, Northern Nevada Childrens Cancer Center and Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City.

Southwind at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – Southwind will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Western Folklife Center. They will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon. The event is free.

Margo Cilker and Ismay in concert

ELKO -- Join the Western Folklife Center for a double act made in heaven. They will be highlighting Margo Cilker and her crew, coming down from the Pacific Northwest, touring after the release of her debut album Pohorylle. Ismay is making their way over from the family ranch in the shadow of Sonoma Mountain.

This will be a great musical show that will have you feeling divine. This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 “Wild Ride” program series. General admission is $15, members pay $10 and seniors, students and children under 12 pay $5. Livestreaming is free on westernfolklife.tv and on Facebook.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Monumental VBS

ELKO -- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church invites preschool to eighth-grade children to Monumental VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatness from 9 a.m. to noon from July 18-22.

At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through God Sightings.

Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Kids will also join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies for children living on reservations. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at noon. For more information, call 775-738-8770.

Great Humboldt Duck Race

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Great Humboldt Duck Race is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Angel Park. The City of Elko Fire Department has generously volunteered to help wash the ducks down the hill due to low water levels in the river.

The community is invited to join the event at Angel Park to see who wins the $1,500 prize for first place. Everything Elko Magazine is sponsoring the $250 Lame Duck Award for the last duck to cross the finish line. The Great Humboldt Duck Race is the Museum’s largest fundraiser.

The proceeds fund programs and projects throughout the year, like Second Saturday, Classic Film Fest in the park, Brown Bag History, and special exhibits. Youth representatives from the Igloo Rec Center are partnering with us on duck adoptions, and they will receive a portion of the proceeds.

Stop by the museum or contact the front desk to adopt your ducks today. 738-3418

Free healthy teen programs

ELKO -- Family Resource Center hosts free healthy teen programs each month for youth in grades 5 to 7 (ages 10-12) and grades 8 to 12 (minimum age 13.) These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, refusal skills, effective communication, and how to respond to peer pressure.

Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, goal setting, and respect for self and others while building knowledge, skills, and confidence. Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program.

Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from October to September.) A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class. These programs are presented the last two Saturdays of the month at FRC during the school year, and one day each month during the summer; exact dates and times are listed on our Facebook event page: facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact 753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Horizon offers bereavement support group

ELKO – If you or a loved one is grieving the loss of a loved one, please join the Horizon Hospice support group. Participants meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413.

There is no cost to community members. Call 778-0612 for more information.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.

If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Medicare providers in Elko

ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.

It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.

The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.