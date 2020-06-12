Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive temporary closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAKER – Beginning June 29 and continuing through July 2, Wheeler peak Scenic Drive will be closed to public traffic from Upper Lehman Creek Campground to the Wheeler Peak Day Use Parking area.

The road will be closed so heavy equipment needed to conduct the rehabilitation and restoration work at Wheeler Peak Campground can access the work area. The Scenic Drive is narrow and has many curves; this closure is for visitor and worker safety.

The Wheeler Peak Day Use Area can be accessed from the trailhead in Upper Lehman Creek campground. This will increase all day hikes by six miles round trip. Wheeler Peak Campground will remain closed for the rest of the season.

You can also find great hikes in the Snake Creek Canyon and Baker Creek areas.

