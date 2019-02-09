Chris and Sheila Woster of Meridian Idaho, are excited to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Briana, to Tucker Elsner.
Briana and Tucker are both 2013 graduates of Spring Creek High School, and this is where there story together began.
Briana earned her associates degree in Science in 2015 from Tuckee Meadows Community College in Reno and is employed at Integrated Spinal Solutions in Reno.
Tucker is the son of Roy and Connie Elsner, of Spring Creek, Nevada. Tucker earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 2017 from University of Nevada Reno. Tucker is employed at Trainer Road and also Sport and Performance Physical Therapy office both in Reno.
A beautiful fall wedding is planned for the engaged couple September 21, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Elko, NV.
