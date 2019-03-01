RENO (AP) — Another winter storm is headed for Nevada and the snow-battered Sierra, where several area ski resorts set February records with more than 20 feet of snow in four weeks.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday effective from midnight through 6 p.m. Saturday for the Lake Tahoe region.
The advisory goes into effect across a large swath of central and eastern Nevada along the U.S. Highway 50 corridor to the Utah line from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Sierra with up to 20 inches possible at elevations above 7,000 feet. The service says winds could gust up to 75 mph over the ridgetops along the California-Nevada line.
The heaviest snow is expected Saturday morning. A mix of rain and snow should fall in the valleys around Reno, Sparks and Carson City.
More than 40 feet of snow already has fallen this winter at the top of some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.
The advisory farther east includes parts of Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties, including the towns of Austin, Eureka and Ely.
As much of 5 inches of snow is expected to cause travel difficulties there with snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.
