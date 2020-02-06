AP Sportlight

1990 — Lisa Leslie of Morningside High School in Inglewood, Calif., scores 101 points in the first half against South Torrance High School. The final score is 102-24 as the coach of South Torrance decides not to bring his team out for the second half.

1992 — Mark Everett breaks the oldest world indoor track record, the 600-yard mark set by Martin McGrady in 1970, in the Millrose Games in New York. Everett finishes in 1 minute, 7.53 seconds and beats McGrady's time of 1:07.6, also set at the Garden.

1993 — The AFC beats the NFC 23-20 in the first Pro Bowl to go into overtime.

1995 — Joe Mullen becomes the first American-born player to reach 1,000 points in the NHL when he assists on two of the Pittsburgh Penguins' first three goals in a 7-3 victory over Florida.

2000 — With an astonishing comeback to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Tiger Woods wins his sixth straight PGA Tour victory. Woods is the first player since Ben Hogan in 1948 to win six straight events.

2010 — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints rally to beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in the Super Bowl.