AP Sportlight

2005 — Rudy Carpenter passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns, and Arizona State holds off Rutgers for a 45-40 victory in the Insight Bowl. Both teams combine for 1,210 yards, a record for any bowl.

2008 — Pat White, the most prolific running quarterback in college football history, has the best passing game of his career to lead West Virginia to a 31-30 victory over North Carolina in the Meineke Bowl. The senior is voted MVP of a bowl for the third straight year and finishes 4-0 in postseason games, the first quarterback to do so.

2009 — Brad Smith returns the second-half kickoff 106 yards in the New York Jets’ 29-15 win over Indianapolis. The Jets end the Colts’ pursuit of perfection and their NFL-record 23-game winning streak. Peyton Manning was 14 of 21 for 192 yards for the Colts, playing long enough to join Brett Favre, Dan Marino and John Elway as the only members of the 50,000-yard club.

2010 — Niklas Kronwall scores with 1:18 remaining in overtime, and Chris Osgood stops a season-high 46 shots in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to become the 10th NHL goalie to reach 400 wins.