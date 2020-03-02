AP Sportlight

2001 — Maurice Greene equals his world record in the 60-meter dash, running 6.39 seconds in a semifinal heat at the USA Indoor Championships in Atlanta. Greene matches the time he set Feb. 9, 1998, in Madrid.

2001 — A bloodied John Ruiz becomes the first Hispanic heavyweight champion by knocking Evander Holyfield down in the 11th round to win a unanimous 12-round decision for the WBA title.

2010 — Brittney Griner punches an opponent in the face and is ejected from No. 14 Baylor's 69-60 win over Texas Tech. The star freshman strikes Jordan Barncastle with 9:01 left. Griner later receives a two-game suspension.

2011 — Orlando, down by 24 in the third quarter, goes on a 40-9 run over 15 minutes and beats the Miami Heat 99-96. The comeback is the second-largest comeback in Orlando franchise history.

2014 — LeBron James scores a career-high 61 points, breaking Glen Rice's franchise record, and the Miami Heat defeat the Charlotte Bobcats 124-107.

2015 — Frank Mason III scores the last eight points in overtime to rally No. 9 Kansas past No. 20 West Virginia 76-69 for the Jayhawks' 11th consecutive Big 12 championship. The only school with more consecutive league titles is UCLA, with 13 in a row during the John Wooden era.