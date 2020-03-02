AP Sportlight
AP Sportlight

March 3

1920 — The Montreal Canadiens set an NHL record for most goals in a game with a 16-3 rout of the Quebec Bulldogs.

1951 — Temple's Bill Mlkvy scores an NCAA-record 73 points in a 99-69 rout over Wilkes.

1966 — Buckpasser, ridden by Bill Shoemaker, wins the Flamingo Stakes by a nose., the colt is such a prohibitive favorite in the field of nine there is no betting on the race dubbed "The Chicken Flamingo."

1968 — Montreal's Jean Beliveau becomes the second NHL player to score 1,000 career points with a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

1984 — Peter Ueberroth, president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, is elected baseball commissioner by team owners.

1985 — Willie Shoemaker becomes the first jockey to win $100 million in career purses after riding Lord at War to victory at the Santa Anita Handicap.

1987 — Mike Tyson adds the WBA heavyweight crown to his WBC heavyweight crown with a unanimous 12-round decision over James "Bonecrusher" Smith in Las Vegas.

2000 — Edward Fryatt ties a PGA Tour record with eight consecutive birdies in the second round of the Doral-Ryder Open. Fuzzy Zoeller did it in the 1976 Quad Cities Open, and Bob Goalby in the 1961 St. Petersburg Open.

2001 — Maurice Greene equals his world record in the 60-meter dash, running 6.39 seconds in a semifinal heat at the USA Indoor Championships in Atlanta. Greene matches the time he set Feb. 9, 1998, in Madrid.

2001 — A bloodied John Ruiz becomes the first Hispanic heavyweight champion by knocking Evander Holyfield down in the 11th round to win a unanimous 12-round decision for the WBA title.

2010 — Brittney Griner punches an opponent in the face and is ejected from No. 14 Baylor's 69-60 win over Texas Tech. The star freshman strikes Jordan Barncastle with 9:01 left. Griner later receives a two-game suspension.

2011 — Orlando, down by 24 in the third quarter, goes on a 40-9 run over 15 minutes and beats the Miami Heat 99-96. The comeback is the second-largest comeback in Orlando franchise history.

2014 — LeBron James scores a career-high 61 points, breaking Glen Rice's franchise record, and the Miami Heat defeat the Charlotte Bobcats 124-107.

2015 — Frank Mason III scores the last eight points in overtime to rally No. 9 Kansas past No. 20 West Virginia 76-69 for the Jayhawks' 11th consecutive Big 12 championship. The only school with more consecutive league titles is UCLA, with 13 in a row during the John Wooden era.

2015 — No. 1 Kentucky overcomes a nine-point deficit in the second half to keep its perfect season (30-0) intact, beating Georgia 72-64.

2017 — Kyrie Irving scores 43 points, LeBron James has 38 and the Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers, Cleveland holds off Atlanta to win 135-130.

