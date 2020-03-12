AP Sportlight

2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000-mile race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.

2007 — Dallas' Mike Modano becomes the 39th player in NHL history and second born in the United States to reach 500 goals, scoring with 10:24 left in the third period of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.

2008 — Bode Miller clinches the men's overall World Cup ski title. He earns his second title in four years with a 12th-place finish in the super-G and Didier Cuche's announcement that he would not enter the season-ending slalom in Bormio, Italy.

2011 — The NCAA men's basketball selection committee releases its 68-team draw, which included a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation. The tournament adds three more at-large teams that will open the tournament in what the NCAA is calling the "First Four."