AP Sportlight

Dec. 11

1938 — New York Giants beats the Green Bay Packers 23-17 to win the NFL championship. A record crowd of 48,120 is in attendance at the Polo Grounds in New York.

1946 — The Chicago Stags and Cleveland Rebels play an experimental game featuring 15-minute quarters, instead of the usual 12-minute quarters. The Stags beat the Rebels 88-70.

1949 — Johnny Lujack of the Chicago Bears passes for 468 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-21 rout of the Chicago Cardinals.

1959 — Richie Guerin scores 57 points, at the time the most ever by a Knick, as New York defeats Syracuse 152-121.

1960 — Los Angeles holds the Baltimore Colts to three points, snapping Johnny Unitas' NFL record streak of 47 consecutive games with a TD pass. The Rams win 10-3 loss.

1971 — The Los Angeles Lakers set an NBA record with 21 straight wins by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-95, breaking the record of 20 set by the Milwaukee Bucks the previous year.

1972 — Joe Namath of the New York Jets passes for 403 yards and Don Maynard sets an NFL record for career receptions in a 24-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Maynard, with seven catches, breaks Raymond Berry's record of 631 by one catch.

