Steven Horsford

In this Nov. 6, 2012, photo, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks to supporters after winning the new 4th Congressional District in Las Vegas.

 AP, John Gurzinski

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada Democrats in Congress say they support starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if his administration continues to block the release of a whistleblower complaint about the president’s actions toward Ukraine.

U.S. Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford said in a statement Tuesday morning that it was “dire” and a “direct abuse of power” for Trump to withhold $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before he pressured that nation’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.

Lee and Horsford say the president’s actions threaten national security and are “an escalation that requires explicit action by Congress.”

Nevada’s other Democratic member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, called for an impeachment inquiry in July.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada’s lone Republican in Washington, says he does not support the start of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and is criticizing his Democratic counterparts for calling for such a move.

Hours after Democrats Susie Lee and Steven Horsford said they’d support starting impeachment if Trump’s administration continues to block the release of a whistleblower complaint, Amodei said the Democrats were making the president’s actions “an issue” before the House Intelligence Committee or any other committee met to discuss it.

Amodei said he would wait to respond to Trump’s actions until some kind of investigation has taken place in Congress.

