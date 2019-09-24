SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based coal company has announced an old coal mine is expected to resume production in eastern Utah bringing hundreds of jobs to the region.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah's largest coal producer Wolverine Fuels is expected to reactivate the former Trail Mountain coal mine and employ between 300 and 400 people.
Officials say it holds leases on 58 million tons (53 million metric tons) of recoverable coal on a tract it calls Fossil Rock, which could be accessed through Trail Mountain's sealed portals.
Company officials say the bulk of the Fossil Rock coal is leased from the state rather than the federal government.
Company officials say they could begin mining as early as next year despite flagging demand for coal among U.S. power generators.
