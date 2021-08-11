Argonaut reports higher quarterly profit

Argonaut Gold Inc. reported adjusted net income of $24.4 million, or 8 cents per share, for the second quarter ending June 30, and the company’s chief executive officer said he expects the company to begin seeing benefits from improvements at the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada in the fourth quarter.

“In terms of operational improvements, we expect to ramp up the new conveying and stacking system at Florida Canyon to design capacity during the third quarter and to start reaping the benefits of this investment during the fourth quarter,” said Pete Dougherty, president and CEO.

Toronto-based Argonaut, which has corporate offices in Reno, also posted net income of $21.8 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter. The adjusted net income compared with $8.5 million, or 5 cents per share, according to the Aug. 10 earnings announcement.

The company showed record quarterly revenue of $120.2 million in the 2021 quarter, up from $58 million in the 2020 quarter.

Argonaut produced 63,749 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 31,531 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter. All-in sustainable costs companywide were $1,187 per ounce, up from $1,080 in the 2020 quarter.