Argonaut reports higher quarterly profit

Argonaut Gold Inc. reported adjusted net income of $24.4 million, or 8 cents per share, for the second quarter ending June 30, and the company’s chief executive officer said he expects the company to begin seeing benefits from improvements at the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada in the fourth quarter.
“In terms of operational improvements, we expect to ramp up the new conveying and stacking system at Florida Canyon to design capacity during the third quarter and to start reaping the benefits of this investment during the fourth quarter,” said Pete Dougherty, president and CEO.
Toronto-based Argonaut, which has corporate offices in Reno, also posted net income of $21.8 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter. The adjusted net income compared with $8.5 million, or 5 cents per share, according to the Aug. 10 earnings announcement.
The company showed record quarterly revenue of $120.2 million in the 2021 quarter, up from $58 million in the 2020 quarter.
Argonaut produced 63,749 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 31,531 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter. All-in sustainable costs companywide were $1,187 per ounce, up from $1,080 in the 2020 quarter.
The production jumped because of the addition of the Florida Canyon Mine last year and because mines in Mexico were on two-month suspension last year due to COVID-19. Argonaut acquired Florida Canyon in July 2020 when the company acquired Alio Gold Inc.
The average realized sale price for gold was $1,812 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,713 in the 2020 quarter.
“It was a tremendous operational and financial quarter for Argonaut Gold. We set new quarterly records for GEO production and revenue and provided strong cash flow and earnings. We also continued to advance construction of the Magino project, which is tracking on schedule for the first gold pour during the first quarter of 2023,” Dougherty said.
Magino is under development in Ontario, and Argonaut reported it has completed construction of a 144-person onsite camp along with a 458-person camp, started stripping overburden for the open pit mine, opened an office in Dubreuiville, Ontario, and finished many other projects.
The Florida Canyon Mine at Imlay produced 13,798 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter. Argonaut stated that it didn’t compare production to the 2020 quarter because Argonaut didn’t own Florida Canyon at that time.
The El Castillo Complex in Mexico produced 31,443 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, compared with 23,662 GEOs in the 2020 quarter, when mining was suspended two months because of COVID-19. The complex includes the San Agustin Mine.
The La Colorado Mine in Mexico produced 17,288 gold equivalent ounces, up from 7,869 ounces in the 2020 quarter due to an 81% increase in the gold grade, and the 2020 suspension because of the pandemic.
“All three mines in Mexico have met or exceeded our expectations over the first half of the year, leading to record quarterly production and revenue, as well as strong cash flow and earnings in the second quarter,” Dougherty said.
The company also has the advanced exploration project at Cerro del Gallo in Mexico.
Argonaut reported that during the quarter the company delivered a monthly student scholarship in communities near the El Castillo Complex, continued supporting elementary students with the Homework Club program in communities near Cerro del Gallo, continued sanitation campaigns in the community near La Colorada and sponsored the Color the Mucc race event hosted by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce that helps fund youth scholarships in communities near Florida Canyon.