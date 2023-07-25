Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was arrested this week on a felony warrant for lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child who told police he had her remove her clothing
“I’m entering in the race as not only a veteran as someone who has been in the fight before, but as a father of school-age children and an ent…
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJune 7Andrew Christopher Cox, 22, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was given a…
Divorce filings in Elko County, Nevada
The Elko Police Department had released a statement in early March seeking the public’s help in locating Jones in regard to a “suspicious deat…