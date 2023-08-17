Aug 17, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Spring Creek's Justine Mcdermott, left, tags a kick against Lowry on Oct. 25 in spring Creek. she scored the Lady Spartans' final goal in a 3-0 win over the Lady Bucks. ANTHONY MORI PHOTOS, ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS Elko's Ryinn hatch, left, and spring Creek's Abby Wakefield come together toward a ball sept. 27 in spring Creek. The Lady Indians and Lady Spartans tied 2-2. Related to this story Most Popular Massive land swap proposed at historic Elko County ranch Winecup Gamble Ranch wants to exchange private land for public land and is proposing conservation easements that would be written into law and… Full circle: New EHS vice principal returns home Joe Genung among seven school administrators preparing for new roles this fall Man sentenced in Elko court for crime spree A man accused of a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon has been sentenced to prison and to pay restitution to victims in Elko County Labor union agreement signed for Thacker Pass construction As construction gets rolling at the Thacker Pass lithium project, Bechtel Construction has signed a labor union agreement for work on the new mine. Elko man arrested on child porn charges ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on charges of downloading child pornography following an investigation by the Elko County Sheriff’s Off…