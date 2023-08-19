Elko's Brakkin Larsen, right, kills a shot against Fernley on Sept. 24, 2022, at Centennial gymnasium. She finished with seven Putaways, a block and a dig in a straight-set victory over the lady Vaqueros. on Friday, Sept. 23, the lady Indians came back from a two-set hole and defeated Dayton — the No. 2 ranked team in the state — in five frames.