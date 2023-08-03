Aug 3, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Shown are the participants in the Kid's Kickin' Cancer away Foot race on June 17, 2023, at the Elko Pace Park. SUBIMTTED PHOTOS Trinity Steelman was the first cancer survivor to cross the finish line in the ninth annual Kickin' Cancer away 5K on June 17, 2023, at the Elko Pace Park. David Richardson was the first male to cross the finish line in the ninth annual Kickin' Cancer away 5K on June 17, 2023, at the Elko Pace Park. Zach Adams was the first youth across the finish line in the ninth annual Kickin' Cancer away 5K on June 17, 2023, at the Elko Pace Park. Related to this story Most Popular City begins nuisance investigation on Elko Inn ELKO – After months of complaints, the City of Elko has launched a formal investigation of alleged nuisance violations at the Elko Inn. Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests Monica D. Blauer, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested July 22, 2023, at Elko Inn for possession of gun by a prohibited person, possession of shor… Wild electric scooter ride lands Elko man in jail An officer reported seeing Hindes on July 5 speeding through the downtown area on an upright scooter, failing to yield to traffic, and cutting… Divorces Divorces filed in Elko County, Nevada Marriage Licenses Marriage Licenses issued in Elko County, Nevada