Related to this story
Most Popular
During quarterly earnings report Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow says the Carlin Trend is “the gift that keeps on giving” with "multi, …
As construction gets rolling at the Thacker Pass lithium project, Bechtel Construction has signed a labor union agreement for work on the new mine.
Joe Genung among seven school administrators preparing for new roles this fall
An Elko man was arrested this week on residential burglary charges after police tracked him down from surveillance footage that showed him wea…
Lithium Americas has begun Thacker Pass construction and plans to spend $125 million this year on building the mine.