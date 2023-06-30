Related to this story
Nevada's infestations may stay around for years to come. High densities of crickets can last for up to 21 years.
A man who claimed he was beaten up by two coworkers was jailed Sunday morning on charges of attacking them back, leaving a bloody mess at a do…
ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man at a West Bullion Road residence on Tuesday evening.
Their lithium extraction process is less expensive than some other processes, and does not involve the expense of building a sulfur combustion plant
ELKO – An Elko girl who was reported missing has been safely reunited with her family, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.