The region in eastern Elko and White Pine counties has nearly 14 times the minimum established horse population level, according to the BLM
“We would ask boaters to stay off South Fork Reservoir until divers are out of the water and our recovery operation is completed”
An Elko man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the east Elko exit, Nevada State Police reported Friday
A couple was arrested on felony child neglect charges after authorities found a baby and two toddlers in rooms smeared with feces at a home in Ryndon
An Elko woman has been ordered to repay more than $121,000 in one embezzlement case and more than $10,000 in another