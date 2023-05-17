In the left photo, Elko's Shirley Huckins wins the discus with a throw of 101-feet during the 3a north regional finals on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Reed high school, in sparks. In the right photo, spring Creek's Kiely Munson right, opens a lead over south Tahoe's Lyla Landy during the 3200 meters during the 3a north regional finals on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Reed High school, in sparks. Munson finished second in the race with a time of 12:09.61, placed second in the 800 meters with a personal-best 2:20.83 and won the 1600 meters with a onemile 5:25.24.