 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

ASL Anywhere app now available for Nevadans

  • 0

CARSON CITY -- Those who are deaf and hard of hearing will now be able to better connect with family, friends and the community thanks to the Nevada Mobile Communication Access Project.

With funding from the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities and in coordination with the Nevada Commission for Persons Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, ASL Anywhere is now available for free for Nevada residents. Through the app individuals can access live interpreter services to communicate with hearing people in the same room.

“I am thrilled to announce the ASL Anywhere app is now available for Nevadans. This technology is so important for those who need ASL and I hope it helps families as we gather for the holidays,” said Catherine Nielsen, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The app can be used for social gatherings, work meetings and conversations with service providers. The app connects an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter with the individual to reduce barriers to in-person communication and can be used for requests such as ordering in restaurants, discussions with co-workers, chatting with family or other in-person needs.

People are also reading…

To get the app, apply at ASLanywhere.com/states by clicking on the Nevada flag and completing the application. After an application is submitted, the requestor will be contacted by the organization for next steps and to get access to their free interpreter services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News