ASL Anywhere app now available for Nevadans

CARSON CITY -- Those who are deaf and hard of hearing will now be able to better connect with family, friends and the community thanks to the Nevada Mobile Communication Access Project.

With funding from the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities and in coordination with the Nevada Commission for Persons Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, ASL Anywhere is now available for free for Nevada residents. Through the app individuals can access live interpreter services to communicate with hearing people in the same room.

“I am thrilled to announce the ASL Anywhere app is now available for Nevadans. This technology is so important for those who need ASL and I hope it helps families as we gather for the holidays,” said Catherine Nielsen, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The app can be used for social gatherings, work meetings and conversations with service providers. The app connects an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter with the individual to reduce barriers to in-person communication and can be used for requests such as ordering in restaurants, discussions with co-workers, chatting with family or other in-person needs.

To get the app, apply at ASLanywhere.com/states by clicking on the Nevada flag and completing the application. After an application is submitted, the requestor will be contacted by the organization for next steps and to get access to their free interpreter services.